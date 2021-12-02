Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr.’s historic triple-double gets ruined by the NBA

God help you if you spent any portion of your Monday night watching the Oklahoma City Thunder play basketball against the Houston Rockets. The unexpected semi-competence of OKC’s early season is now a distant, bittersweet memory, and the Thunder came into Monday’s contest having lost five straight. The Rockets, meanwhile, were riding a two-game winning streak that raised their season total to a whopping three, and are one of the tiny handful of teams sporting a worse point differential and net rating than the bottoming Thunder. Thunder-Rockets is one of the really genuinely putrid matchups available on the NBA calendar in 2021. Almost nothing that could happen in the game, short of a nuclear missile strike, could qualify as legitimately newsworthy to a casual fan.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO