NBA

Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr.’s historic triple-double gets ruined by the NBA

By Kendall Capps
 4 days ago
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. accrued his first career triple double, scoring 11 points with 11 assists and 10 rebounds Monday night. With under two minutes left in the game, Porter Jr. was one rebound shy of the triple double. His teammates then chipped in. Following a missed...

Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) ruled out again Monday for Cavaliers

Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Porter will pick up a third straight absence. Eric Gordon started the previous two and Jalen Green has helped fill the void on offense. Those two should benefit again Monday, as well as KJ Martin.
Kevin Porter Jr. returns from injury ahead of Rockets match against the Bulls

Houston Rockets (1-16) vs. Chicago Bulls (12-6) November 24, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CT. Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis. Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic. After missing the previous three games due to a left thigh injury, Kevin Porter...
Kevin Porter Jr.
Injured Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. shows progress at practice

BOSTON – Though the Rockets’ light practice on Sunday in Boston did not offer too strenuous a test of guard Kevin Porter Jr. bruised left thigh, he did enough to show clear progress after missing the past two games since leaving Monday’s game in Memphis with the injury. “He’s better,”...
The Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. partnership shows its potential

Kevin Porter Jr. laughed at just the thought of Christian Wood expressing his opinion about a few passes that were not delivered, an indication in itself of how much the mood had changed in the two games and two wins since he returned to the Rockets lineup. Theirs has been...
#Triple Double
Several Rockets Goobers Work Together To Manufacture A Triple-Double

God help you if you spent any portion of your Monday night watching the Oklahoma City Thunder play basketball against the Houston Rockets. The unexpected semi-competence of OKC’s early season is now a distant, bittersweet memory, and the Thunder came into Monday’s contest having lost five straight. The Rockets, meanwhile, were riding a two-game winning streak that raised their season total to a whopping three, and are one of the tiny handful of teams sporting a worse point differential and net rating than the bottoming Thunder. Thunder-Rockets is one of the really genuinely putrid matchups available on the NBA calendar in 2021. Almost nothing that could happen in the game, short of a nuclear missile strike, could qualify as legitimately newsworthy to a casual fan.
Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. was victim of unfortunate statistician's decision

Kevin Porter Jr. did not get swatted by an opponent this week, but he did get swatted by the statistician. During the Houston Rockets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Porter recorded a triple-double with 11 points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists. On his tenth and final rebound of the contest with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter, Porter’s teammates tapped the ball towards him and stood back to let him get the board, thus securing Porter’s triple-double.
Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon reveal secret to Rockets’ 3-game win streak after 1-16 start

Coming off a three-game winning streak, the mood in Toyota Center has been more jovial of late. Gone is this feeling of uneasiness and in is the feeling of stress-free basketball. Winning, even on a small scale, alleviates so much pressure for NBA teams, and the Houston Rockets are a good example of that right now. After an intentionally light practice, the Rockets were all smiles as they approached media for their regular appearance.
