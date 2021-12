California was one of the first states to legalize marijuana but thanks to high taxes and over-regulation the state has failed to realize many of the benefits of a successful cannabis market. There are still over 3,000 black market dispensaries operating in California, almost four times the number of legal ones, and black-market sales of marijuana are estimated to be three times higher than legal marijuana products. As a result, tax revenues from marijuana sales are only around one-third of California’s initial expectations.

