PETA is ready to take over retail space with this new brand they just launched. It's called "Urban Outraged" and it's an online clothing shop for now featuring clothes that's made from "fictional human parts". These images are pretty interesting as this faux leather jacket looks like it was made from stitched up human faces. This dress has odd human like designs as well. PETA says the purpose of this shop is to criticize retailers like Urban Outfitters for supporting animal cruelty. Check it out below.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO