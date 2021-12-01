ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you got it, flaunt it

By Dec 1, 2021
Monte Vista Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past two weeks found Miss Trixie and Ol’ Dutch engaged in family duty with the two grands. There are many good things that come about as a child ages, including their ability to communicate and reason. Our wanderings often find one of the grands staying in the car...

montevistajournal.com

Monte Vista Journal

'This is where Snippy belongs'

MOSCA — On what has been described as a “blustery” morning in September of 1967, Harry King, the boss of his family’s ranch, discovered that his sister’s three-year-old Appaloosa filly, Lady, was missing. When she still wasn’t around the next morning, King went looking. Just a quarter-mile north of the...
ANIMALS
The Ledger

English evolution? You gotta keep up

What’s in constant flux with reinventions, additions, and deletions but in sync with methods of how we communicate? Language. And since it’s my mother tongue, I’ll focus on English. The COVID-19 pandemic has interjected new words into our face-to-face and virtual (be they Skype or Zoom) conversations. We’ve socially distanced,...
LAKELAND, FL
Portsmouth Press

You got this! #MondayMotivation Cocoa & Co.

All Portsmouth Press articles are FREE to read, but you must log-in to view this post. You can also register for free. Once logged-in, you do not need to log-in again if you click "Remember Me." December 1, 2021. Do you know if you’re in the running for 2021 Best...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Money Can’t Buy Fitness, You Gotta Earn It

It’s long been said that money can’t buy everything and most will agree if they are truly being honest throwing silliness aside. Money can’t buy you true love. Money can’t buy back your youth or bring back loved ones that have passed on. And additionally, money can’t buy fitness no matter how much you shell out of your pocket.
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Wear This Type of Clothing on a Plane, Experts Warn

With holiday travel in full swing, you've likely already noticed that those security check-in lines at the airport are much longer than usual. From getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight leaves to double-checking that you have all your essentials in your carry-on bag, it's always smart to make sure you're fully prepared for your trip. But being ready for your flight goes far beyond how well you manage your time and packing. According to flight attendants and travel experts, how you dress for your flight matters, too, and it can have an impact on how comfortable and safe your time in the air is. As it turns out, there's one particular piece of clothing that would be better off left in your suitcase. Read on to learn the one thing you should never wear on a plane because of a serious health risk.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hot1061.com

RIHANNA HAS AN ANSWER TO THOSE PREGNANCY RUMORS

Rihanna is shutting down the latest batch of pregnancy rumors, addressing the speculation by responding to a fan named “Jen” in the most RiRi way ever. What? Didn’t they tell you that she was a savage?. Following a recent appearance in Barbados to accept “the order of National Hero” from...
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Loudly In Recent Post

Khloe Kardashian is back to it once again. Amid a sea of Instagram Stories, she threw in one cryptic quote for good measure. TV Shows Ace previously reported about her first response to Tristan Thompson’s baby drama. As fans know, the reality star loves to share cryptic messages on social media.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
maggrand.com

US Personal trainer confronts ‘creepy old guy’ staring at her while she exercises at gym (VIDEO)

A female personal trainer in the United States has been praised on social media for confronting a “creepy” guy at the gym who was staring at her while she exercised. Heidi Aragon, who posts to the popular video-sharing platform TikTok under the handle @fit_with_heidi, shared the clip with the caption: “Don’t sit there and tell me you’re not doing something; when I have proof.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Walmart Stops Selling Popular Toy After Cocaine Rap Uncovered

Walmart is pulling a controversial toy from its shelves after a viral video revealed that its Polish-language song was about cocaine, depression and suicide. The dancing cactus toy is supposed to sing in multiple languages to help young children develop their linguistic skills. According to CTV News, the Polish-language track was more risque.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks flawless in LBD as she dances in her dressing room

Miranda Lambert is enjoying a well-deserved rest after a hectic work schedule, but that's not stopping her from sharing fun videos with her fans on social media. In her latest Instagram post, the country singer looked fabulous in a little black dress as she danced around in her dressing room while putting on perfume.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE

