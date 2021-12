(LONSDALE NEWS REVIEW) – Through the month of January, the Tri-City United School Board will be down to six members following the resignation of Michelle Borchardt. Currently serving as the clerk on the TCU School Board, Borchardt announced her resignation at the Nov. 8 meeting. Borchardt iss in the third year of her second term on the board and her last meeting will be Dec. 13.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO