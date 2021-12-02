ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury takes shape for Potter trial in Daunte Wright's death

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, AMY FORLITI - Associated Press
The Eagle-Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright's shooting death began to take shape Wednesday, with nine of the necessary 14 panelists seated, including a woman who said she owns a stun gun. Kim Potter, 49, is charged with...

www.eagletribune.com

