Matt Leinart Keeps His Heisman Trophy on the Floor of a Closet

By Ryan Phillips
 4 days ago
Matt Leinart was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and made a big reveal that was simply stunning. Via video, he showed McAfee where he keeps his Heisman Trophy in his house. It turns out, the thing is just on the floor of a closet under some clothes. No, really.

How is that possible? Leinart says he's just not the kind of guy to display his Heisman in his house, but on the floor? In a closet? Come on, Matt. You have to at least put it somewhere nice.

Leinart won the Heisman back in 2004 shortly before he led USC to the BCS National Championship over Oklahoma. He was a two-time All-American and one of the most successful quarterbacks in college football history. And his Heisman is on the floor of his closet.

The Big Lead

Joe Brady Fired to Save Matt Rhule's Job... For Now

The Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday during the team's bye week. While the Panthers have one of the worst offenses in the league this season, they're also starting Cam Newton who was unemployed last month. While Newton has provided us with some upworthy moments since returning, he's only back because things were so bad.
NFL
