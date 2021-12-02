ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

7 Teams Named Potential Contenders For Kris Bryant

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As one of the most versatile players in professional baseball, jack-of-all-trades Kris Bryant is one of the most widely-sought-after free agents in this year’s cycle. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, Bryant has drawn interest from at least seven different franchises this offseason: the...

thespun.com

Comments / 3

Related
giants365.com

Chicago Cubs: Looking at the 3 likeliest teams to sign Kris Bryant

Chicago Cubs: 3 likeliest teams to sign Kris Bryant – #2: San Francisco Giants I know we heard the Giants were all that blown away by Bryant after they acquired him and have concerns over his aging gracefully, but the simple fact is this: they have a roster that's still largely build around a core of aging veterans and the clock is ticking.. Bringing Bryant back as a cog in that next great San Francisco team makes sense.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs undoubtedly made the right call in trading Kris Bryant

In mid-October, right in the midst of the 2021 MLB postseason action, six teams of talented prospects from across the league made the trek to Arizona to take part in the Arizona Fall League. After 30 games – and a championship game – the AFL drew to a close with the Mesa Solar Sox standing on top.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Kris Bryant
metsmerizedonline.com

Should the Mets Sign Kris Bryant?

With the Major League Baseball lockout in full effect, there remain many uncertainties to this year’s offseason, and amongst the leading poles of curiosity remains, are the New York Mets finished adding positional players. According to a recent Sports Illustrated article, it appears one man may still be on that...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Kris Bryant Reportedly Drawing Recent Interest from the Phillies and Mariners

I always figured Kris Bryant would be a later signing in the offseason, but I hadn’t given deep thought yet to why I was making that assumption. I guess the combination of an expectation that he’d be pushing for a significant contract, his agent Scott Boras being comfortable taking things very late in the offseason, and conflict you’ll hear out there in just how highly to value Bryant on his next contract?
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Angels#Rockies#Mlb Network#The New York Mets#The Chicago Cubs#The San Francisco Giants#Mvp
FOX Sports

Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant top list of five most interesting free agents as MLB enters lockout

Pencils down, everyone. No more baseball-ing. Time — and the collective bargaining agreement — is up. In the wee hours of Thursday morning, just minutes after the old CBA expired, the MLB owners officially imposed a lockout of the players. As of now, the two sides have no bargaining sessions scheduled, an indication that the stoppage could stretch deep into the offseason.
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Exploring the top free agent options at third base: Kris Bryant, Kyle Seager, Eduardo Escobar

If you scan MLBTR’s list of Top 50 Free Agents looking for a third baseman, you’ll quickly see Kris Bryant in the #4 slot, predicted to get a contract of $160M over six years, an average annual value of $26.67M. Then there’s a big drop-off to Kyle Seager at #31 and Eduardo Escobar at #35. Each is projected to get a two-year deal, with Seager getting a total of $24M and Escobar $20M.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Rockies interested in Kris Bryant amid Trevor Story talks

The Colorado Rockies remain keen on retaining star shortstop Trevor Story, who is a hot commodity on the free-agent market. However, the organization is also eyeing another high-profile name in Kris Bryant. Per Jon Heyman:. Bryant, like Story, is one of several names this winter who is being pursued by...
MLB
FanSided

Cubs Rumors: Seattle Mariners among teams interested in Kris Bryant

Before the Chicago Cubs sent All-Star jack-of-all-trades Kris Bryant to the Giants this July, the Seattle Mariners made a serious effort to acquire him, ultimately falling short in their pursuit. But now that Bryant is again available, this time as a free agent, Jerry Dipoto once again has the former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP in his sights.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

Mariners targeting top free agent in addition to Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant is not the only free agent the Seattle Mariners are looking at, per FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray. The Seattle Mariners have already made two splash moves this offseason by acquiring infielder Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres and signing AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to a five-year contract. Despite these two big moves, the team who was so close to clinching a postseason berth are apparently going all-in on the 2022 season.
MLB
FanSided

Astros: How Kris Bryant Could Fit into Houston’s Lineup

The Houston Astros have made a couple free agent signings so far this offseason, landing a big fish in Justin Verlander and a significant under the radar addition to their bullpen in Hector Neris. And while the future of Carlos Correa as an Astro remains in question, the team has...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets have shown interest in Kris Bryant

The Mets have shown interest in third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, according to a tweet from Jon Heyman. The team has already made significant moves this offseason, signing Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar to short-term multiyear deals. Right now, the Mets could field an everyday infield that...
MLB
milehighsports.com

Rockies, Kris Bryant engaged in free-agent talks

The Colorado Rockies have taken an interest in–and have had discussions with–free-agent infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant, according to multiple reports. The Rockies, despite losing one of their better starting pitchers in Jon Gray and likely parting ways with star free-agent Trevor Story, are “aiming to compete in 2022,” per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, who first reported the club’s interest in Bryant. The two sides have been engaged in conversations, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, although a seemingly impending lockout could put a stop to the talks if there is no deal prior to the expiration of the league and players union’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, which is set to occur at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: The Seattle Mariners are in on Kris Bryant

The Chicago Cubs are retooling. A lot of people think otherwise but they just traded away three players who were cornerstones of their franchise. If they try to win after choosing not to extend those guys, they will appear to have made a mistake. One of those guys traded away was Kris Bryant. The Cubs sent him to the San Francisco Giants for prospects.
MLB
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
299K+
Followers
44K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy