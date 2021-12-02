Dec. 1 Evening Newscast

Black-footed ferrets have "a lot of hair, big bad teeth and a bad-boy attitude," says Kimberly Fraser. She and other federal wildlife officials are re-introducing the rare creatures to the prairie in a suburb of Denver. "They're a native species. They belong here," says Fraser, an outreach specialist with a...
On November 11, 2021, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas filed a complaint to the United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights on behalf of Paola Torres and Daniel Rodriguez. They're the parents of J.R., a 5-year-old kindergarten student who has been penalized with in-school suspension, isolated from his peers, for having long hair while attending Martinez Elementary School.
On Wednesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a new Texas law that would allow social media users censored for sharing certain viewpoints online to sue for reinstatement. It was a disappointment to Republicans in Texas and throughout the country, who have put large social media companies in their crosshairs because they falsely believe conservatives are unfairly oppressed online.
An Illinois high school history teacher, Frank McCormick, spoke out on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday after writing an opinion piece on critical race theory in the Chicago Tribune. In the piece, McCormick explains that critical race theory is being taught in schools and the left is lying to parents about the curriculum.
A year after Colorado took the historic step of voting to reintroduce grey wolves, the state just got a possible road map for the project after months of public meetings. The Montezuma County Board of Commissioners announced it will vote on next year’s budget for the county at its meeting on December 7.
Increasing student access to after-school nutrition programs could be key to helping kids overcome education and health obstacles created by COVID disruptions. The Montezuma County Board of County Commissioners will attend the Colorado Counties, Inc. conference next week.
