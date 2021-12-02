ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft Adds a Cheaper Teams to Take Down Zoom

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Microsoft (MSFT) has released Teams Essentials, a standalone version of its popular videoconferencing software. Previously customers could only subscribe to teams as part of a broader suite of Office software.

The new version of teams costs $4 per user, per month which Microsoft called "the most competitively priced online meetings and collaboration solution in the market," in a release.

How Does It Compare to Zoom?

Zoom (ZM), one of the leaders in the videoconferencing space, has a free tier that offers users unlimited one-on-one meetings and the ability to host up to 100 participants for meetings that last no longer than 40 minutes.

The company's next tier, which costs $14.99 per license, per month, allows up to 30 hours of group meetings with up to 100 participants.

Microsoft's Teams Essentials allows for up to 30 hours of meetings per month with group sizes up to 300 people. It also comes with 10GB of cloud storage while Zoom's free offer has none and its $14.99 plan comes with only 1GB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OH7jx_0dBgHp4H00

The free version of Teams offers 60 minutes per month of group meetings with up to 100 participants and 5GB of cloud storage. It also has a Slack-like chat service which users can use on an unlimited basis.

Can Microsoft Derail Zoom?

Microsoft has made it clear that it is targeting small businesses, a key Zoom customer base, with Teams Essentials.

“We know how difficult the past 20 months have been for small businesses. They’ve had to demonstrate extreme flexibility to adapt, often with limited access to tools and technology,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of modern work at Microsoft. “Teams Essentials is built specifically to meet the unique needs of small businesses, enabling them to thrive in this new era of work.”

Zoom has seen its share price drop by just over 45% year-to-date and it's down more than 50% over the past 52 weeks. TheStreet Real Money Pro Contributor Bruce Kamich made it clear that as of Nov. 24, he was not a fan of buying shares.

"The strategy is simple — avoid the long side of ZM for now. A bottom will take a while to form. Do not be in any rush," he wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Teams#Cloud Storage#Msft#Teams Essentials
Forbes

With Zoom Stock Down 61%, Eric Yuan Asks Analysts For Growth Tips

A company’s stock price is supposed to rise when it reports better than expected revenue and earnings growth and boosts its forecast. That raises the question: Why were shares of San Jose, Calif.-based Zoom Video down over 10% in pre-market trade on November 23?. After all, yesterday Zoom reported growth...
STOCKS
windowscentral.com

Microsoft and Belgium team up for digital transformation initiative

Microsoft and Belgium have teamed up for the country's "Digital AmBEtion" plan. The plan is designed to help more fully bring the country's public and private sectors into the cloud era. Microsoft announced it's planning on establishing a new datacenter region in Belgium to further bolster local cloud operations. Microsoft...
BUSINESS
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft 365 Announces Teams Phone with Calling Plan

Microsoft 365 customers are getting a new service plan known as “Teams Phone with Calling Plan”. This brings components of Microsoft Teams into Business Voice. Speaking of which, Microsoft is streamlining the purchasing process by consolidating M365 Business Voice and Enterprise subscription tiers. The company says this brings “enterprise-grade capabilities”...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
T3.com

Free Microsoft Teams privacy upgrade is tedious but essential

Microsoft Teams continues its run of updates with the latest roadmap entry showing that the collaboration platform will soon require users to enable device permissions. The update means Microsoft Teams users will have to manually toggle-on permissions for each third-party app they want to use via the web client. Users who want to use the new security settings will have to opt-in. Users typically see their camera or microphone asking them to allow access when used on some of the best laptop devices. Now, you will manually opt-in.
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft Edge adds Super Duper Secure Mode to Stable channel

Microsoft has quietly added a 'Super Duper Secure Mode' to the Microsoft Edge web browser, a new feature that brings security improvements without significant performance losses. Users can enable Super Duper Secure Mode after upgrading Edge to stable version 96.0.1054.29 or later, and they can toggle between Balanced and Strict...
SOFTWARE
Futurity

Super tiny lag adds to the awkwardness of Zoom

Conversations on Zoom can be exhausting. New research shows that trying to catch subtle cues despite internet lag time may be why. Conversations have a transition time between speakers averaging about 200 milliseconds. Because this is fast, the listener has to comprehend the speaker, plan their response, and predict when they can cut in, simultaneously, says Julie Boland, professor of psychology and linguistics at the University of Michigan.
INTERNET
onmsft.com

Microsoft's Surface Duo smartphones add support for inking in Outlook

The Microsoft Outlook app for Android devices updated to Version 4.2144.2 today and, while the release notes only ask the user to provide feedback, this update apparently (cheers, WC) enabled the ability to draw directly within a new email. The feature works in much the same way as similar drawing...
CELL PHONES
NBC Connecticut

Zoom Vs. Microsoft: ‘I Don't See Why You Would Choose Zoom' at These Levels, Trader Says

Microsoft is likely a better bet than Zoom at these levels on practically all counts, Chantico Global founder and CEO Gina Sanchez says. Zoom got attention this week after Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood called it "one of the most important communication companies to come along in many decades" and said her firm bought more shares for its Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) as the video conferencing stock dropped after earnings.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves before the bell: Delta, Moderna, Zoom Video, Microsoft & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell Friday:. Travel and leisure stocks – Airline stocks are getting hit hard in the premarket by news of the new Covid-19 variant, including American (AAL), United (UAL), Southwest (LUV), Delta (DAL) and JetBlue (JBLU). Cruise stocks were also getting rocked: Royal Caribbean (RCL) slid 10.6%, Carnival (CCL) took a 10.5% hit, and Norwegian (NCLH) fell 10%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Introducing Microsoft Teams Essentials

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Microsoft Corp. announced the general availability of Teams Essentials, the first-ever standalone Microsoft Teams offering, designed specifically for small businesses. Teams Essentials gives small businesses a professional and affordable meetings solution to support collaboration, connection and productivity in a hybrid work environment. At $4 USD per person, per month, Teams Essentials is the most competitively priced online meetings and collaboration solution in the market.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Zoom adds Cerner EHR integration

Zoom has begun accepting beta customers for its new integration with Cerner's EHR platform, which will let providers launch virtual visits directly within the video conferencing platform. With the new integration, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and clinics that use a Cerner EHR can participate in video visits with patients...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy