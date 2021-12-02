Migrant group traveling from Venezuela found in Big Bend National Park, officials say

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 58 MINUTES AGO