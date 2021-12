LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who were killed in a DUI crash Friday night in Lancaster. The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Woodland Drive and West Meeting Street in Lancaster, the coroner said. According to the Lancaster Police Department, this is the first fatal DUI wreck they’ve seen in many years.

LANCASTER, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO