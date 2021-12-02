Oklahoma Board Denies Clemency for Death Row Inmate Attorney Calls a Changed Man

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones hours before he was set to be executed for a murder conviction on Thursday. Jones will now serve life in prison, The New York Times reports.
“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’s sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Stitt said in a statement.
Jones was convicted in 2002 of first-degree murder in the killing of Paul Howell during a carjacking where he was fatally shot in 1999. Jones, who was 19 at the time,...
Comments / 23