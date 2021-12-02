ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oklahoma Board Denies Clemency for Death Row Inmate Attorney Calls a Changed Man

By Aaron McDade
 4 days ago
Gilbert Postelle, sentenced to two life sentences for his role in a 2005 shooting that killed four in Oklahoma, was denied clemency Wednesday by a 4-1...

Rittenhouse My Hero
4d ago

I wonder if Kim Kardashian gonna try to petition the governor for clemency? oh, I forget, this guy ain't black so you won't hear from her.

6
Eric Fitzpatrick
3d ago

A person being 19 years of age, your fully aware and understand the consequences of your actions.

5
boonip
3d ago

Your a changed man? Too bad you can't change those people you are responsible for killing from dead to alive then you might be worth listening to.

2
