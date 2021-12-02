Oklahoma Board Denies Clemency for Death Row Inmate Attorney Calls a Changed Man

An inmate who has spent nearly 60 years behind bars for the murder of sheriff’s deputy as a juvenile was granted parole on Wednesday.Henry Montgomery’s case has been cited in US Supreme Court rulings that determined young people were capable of change and should be given another chance if they commit serous crimes as juveniles.But while Montgomery’s case has led to hundreds of lower sentences in hundreds of cases, he had remained behind bars since 1963 until Wednesday’s decision by the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole.The Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth announced the decision on Twitter.“It...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 DAYS AGO