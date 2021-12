Whether you love the thrill of a good hunt or simply get bored browsing the aisles of Target for Christmas decorations, this event should keep you entertained if you’re getting ready to trim a tree. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association has hidden 200 wooden ornaments along non-wilderness trails in the Willamette and Umpqua National Forests. Each one includes a Willamette Valley leather patch and instructions on how to register to win a prize. Though you might have to break a light sweat to get one, there are worse holiday traditions than hiking in the woods. Willamette and Umpqua National Forests, willamettevalley.org/ornaments. Through Jan. 1, 2022.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO