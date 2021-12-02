Man arrested in San Diego County in connection to Lompoc homicide

LOMPOC, Calif. – A man has been arrested in connection to Monday's deadly shooting in Lompoc.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, a 21-year-old man was arrested in San Diego County Tuesday with the help of local police. The man was taken into custody by the Oceanside Police Department on suspicion of murder.

The arrest comes after 34-year-old Jordan Savard was shot Monday night on the 200 block of South 3rd Street. Savard was loaded into an ambulance to be taken to a local hospital, but died on the way.

The suspect in the shooting was transported back to Santa Barbara County Wednesday and booked into the jail at the Lompoc Police Department.

The man is expected to be charged with murder when he appears in court.

The shooting remains under investigation, anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8120 .

Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.

