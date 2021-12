Today: A cold front will push through today bringing showers and thunderstorms from 11am to 4pm. As the front pushes through, expect breezy weather as well with dropping temperatures this evening. Highs should still reach the mid-to-upper 70s. Heavier downpours are possible at times but flooding shouldn’t be too big of a concern since the rain won’t be around all day. Certainly, have an umbrella ready if you’ll be out around lunchtime. An inch or two of rain is not out of the question, especially for areas with heavier downpours. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows near 50 degrees. Lingering showers are possible during the evening and overnight hours.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO