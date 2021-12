The Jets’ theme for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is simple: Get more from Zach. The earlier the better. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Zach Wilson looked like a 22-year-old quarterback who hadn’t played in a month in Gang Green’s 21-14 win in Houston last week. Wilson — who returned to action for the first time since suffering a knee sprain — was up and down vs. the Texans. He struggled early, but steadied the ship in the second half throwing for 101 yards and a rushing touchdown.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO