76ers’ Doc Rivers Predicts How Celtics Will Fare This Season

Jay King of The Athletic reports Jaylen Brown is available and will play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, last played in a 109-97 win over the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 28, playing 27 minutes, scoring 16 points, three rebounds and three assists. Hampered by injury to start the 2021 season, Brown has started in 12 games this season, averaging 33 minutes, 22 points, five rebounds and two assists per game. Throughout the season, Brown has also dealt with reconditioning and injury management, limiting his playing time.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO