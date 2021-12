HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What a better way to ring in the holiday season than with the splendor of “Lights of the Wild” at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “Lights of the Wild” will take place over 13 nights, beginning Dec. 3 running through Dec. 23, and will delight people of all ages with beautiful and exotic lanterns that showcase the diverse wildlife and flora found around the world.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO