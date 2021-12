The City of Malden Health & Human Services Department will be hosting a Covid19 Booster clinic at the Ferryway School on Saturday 12/4/21 from 9AM-1PM. Click the link to register. After entering your previous vaccine information to confirm eligibility, you may choose which COVID-19 vaccine you receive as a booster shot. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. Please note that if no availability is shown for your preferred vaccine type then all appointments for that type are currently booked.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO