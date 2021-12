BC-Results Charles Town

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 66-4-1-5In this allowance contest, we’ll give the nod to Penn shipper #6 Anna Rocks (6-1). The Flint Stites trainee broke her maiden over the strip and took a nice step forward when second last out; the three-turn journey looks to agree with her… #4 Tayler’s Chrome (2-1) ran a clunker last out, but her prior try, in a Laurel allowance, was plenty good enough to win here… The late-running #1 Song of Honor (10-1) won easily last out and seems to be moving in the right direction for trainer Claudio Gonzalez; this’ll be her first visit to the Mountain State… #5 Golden Grant (5-2) dropped down to the $10,000 level to win last out in her second off the claim for second-leading trainer Farrior…

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO