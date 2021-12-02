ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Town hall to be held regarding Fort Smith dog park replacement

By Justin Trobaugh
 4 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith’s dog park has officially closed because of the expansion project at Fort Smith Regional Airport.

The park sat near the airport too close to a runway expansion the airport is working on.

People who used the park say it was beloved by the dogs of Fort Smith.

The city plans to meet with residents December 2 to talk about the possible next steps of a new park.

The town hall will be at Blue Lion on 101 N. Second Street at 6 pm. It will be an opportunity to talk with the Fort Smith Board of Directors about what could replace the dog park.

Bentonville girl shaves her head to raise awareness for Batten disease

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 11-year-old Valerie Schwimmer shaved her head Sunday to raise awareness and money about juvenile Batten disease. Valerie and her twin sister, Natalie Schwimmer, are best friends with twins, Makenzie and Amelia Kahn. The Kahn twins have Battens disease, which is a rare, genetic disease. Valerie wanted to show her support of […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
