Texas State

Foggy night in SE Texas

12newsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDense fog likely across SE Texas...

www.12newsnow.com

KESQ News Channel 3

Cooler with shower possible by Tuesday

Today will be sunny and mild, but not as warm as yesterday (87 at PSP). We expect highs in the lower 80s. A significant front is moving down from NorCal and will provide partly cloudy skies tonight, with much cooler temps tomorrow, and even a small chance of showers. The cooler is moving in, and The post Cooler with shower possible by Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Texas State
WINKNEWS.com

Foggy start, warmer-than-average afternoon Monday

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties Monday morning through 8 a.m. thanks to the fact that widespread dense fog has developed in those areas overnight. Look for visibility dropping to less than a quarter of a mile at times. The fog will begin to...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Foggy start then partly cloudy and dry, showers return midweek

A warm and dry start to the week. Tonight, increasing clouds with showers possible through Wednesday. Today: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies overnight with patchy dense fog and showers possible. Tuesday: A cloudy start with patchy to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPXI Pittsburgh

Falling temperatures expected for remainder of Monday

A strong cold front brought rain, and gusty winds so far today. Rain tapers off early this afternoon. Now expect falling temperatures for the remainder of the day and a very cold wind chill. Wind gusts will be between 20-30 mph through the day. As temperatures fall the air will start to feel much colder. Wind chills tonight will be in the teens.
ENVIRONMENT

