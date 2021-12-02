Foggy night in SE Texas

Today will be sunny and mild, but not as warm as yesterday (87 at PSP). We expect highs in the lower 80s. A significant front is moving down from NorCal and will provide partly cloudy skies tonight, with much cooler temps tomorrow, and even a small chance of showers. The cooler is moving in, and
The post Cooler with shower possible by Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
CHICAGO - Strong westerly winds will sweep in the coldest air of the season Monday. The high for the day already happened and most of daylight hours will be spent hovering around 30°. Factor in winds which could gust to more than 40mph, and you have a stinging combo. A...
Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties Monday morning through 8 a.m. thanks to the fact that widespread dense fog has developed in those areas overnight. Look for visibility dropping to less than a quarter of a mile at times. The fog will begin to...
A warm and dry start to the week. Tonight, increasing clouds with showers possible through Wednesday. Today: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies overnight with patchy dense fog and showers possible. Tuesday: A cloudy start with patchy to...
FORECAST SUMMARY: After a Sunday night cold front, chilly and windy weather can be expected today. High temperatures will reach the low 50’s for most. The Heartland will be a few degrees warmer. There will be a gusty north wind under a sunny sky. The wind will settle this evening. A light freeze will highlight […]
A strong cold front brought rain, and gusty winds so far today. Rain tapers off early this afternoon. Now expect falling temperatures for the remainder of the day and a very cold wind chill. Wind gusts will be between 20-30 mph through the day. As temperatures fall the air will start to feel much colder. Wind chills tonight will be in the teens.
Comments / 0