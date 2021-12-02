ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migrant group traveling from Venezuela found in Big Bend National Park, officials say

By Vandana Ravikumar
News-Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of more than 70 migrants from Venezuela was found in Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas on Dec. 1,...

