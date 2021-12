LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lamonte Gracia, 22, grew up in the Newburg neighborhood of Louisville, "I didn't have as much as everybody else had. So I always felt like, out of place." Incarcerated at 16, he hasn't been out since. He was arrested for Burglary. "So I felt the need to get money to get clothes that everybody else was because I couldn't my people couldn't afford the type of clothes that I wanted to wear," said Gracia.

