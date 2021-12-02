ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, TX

Police identify 4 people found dead in Taylor home after murder-suicide

By Billy Gates, Andrew Schnitker, Mayra Monroy, Kevin Clark
 4 days ago

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Investigators confirmed Wednesday what they suspected when four bodies were found in a Taylor home Tuesday.

The Taylor Police Department said the four people found dead were part of a murder-suicide. TPD said Anthony Davis, 57, shot and killed 45-year-old Araceli Lopez Davis, 20-year-old Cynthia Abundiz and 18-year-old Pedro Navarro before he shot himself.

The shooting happened at 616 Symes St. just after 1 p.m. All four had gunshot wounds to their heads, TPD said. TPD said officers responded to the home for a welfare check when they found the bodies.

Davis, Lopez Davis and Navarro were family members, TPD said. The younger woman, later identified as Abundiz, was a family friend.

Taylor police respond to a home in the 600 block of Symes Street in Taylor. (Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

Taylor Police Chief Henry Fluck said there haven’t been any homicides in the city of Taylor this year — up until now.

One man we spoke with said he rode motorcycles with the 57-year-old man who was found in the home.

“He was a pretty straight up guy,” said Calvin Wilson. “If we’d see each other at the store, we’d say hey. He always used to say my bike was clean compared to his.”

Taylor ISD confirmed that two people involved in the incident were former students.

“We are saddened by the deaths that were reported yesterday, including the loss of two former students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families at this time,” the district said in a statement Wednesday.

The Williamson County Crime Scene Unit, the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division, the Texas Rangers and the Williamson County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace all responded to the scene.

33-year-old man found dead in Taylor, police investigating as suspicious death

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old man was also found dead Tuesday in a home off Whistling Way . Police said the death is being considered suspicious, and it is not believed to be connected to this suspected murder-suicide.

