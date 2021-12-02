ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Teammate Surprised by Pippen’s Negative Comments About Jordan: ‘If He Really Felt That Way, He Did a Great Job of Hiding It While We Were Playing’

By Ashish Mathur
 4 days ago
Scottie Pippen has been going off on Michael Jordan ever since ESPN’s The Last Dance docuseries came out, and a former Chicago Bulls player is surprised. Pippen, who won six championships with Jordan in the ’90s, sounds bitter about his time with the Bulls in his book, Unguarded, and during some...

fadeawayworld.net

Former Bulls Champion Says Michael Jordan Always Responds To His Texts, But Scottie Pippen Never Answers: "So You Tell Me Who’s Been The Better Teammate Over The Years?”

Over the past few weeks, Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has really gone out of his way to illustrate his frustrations with his former teammate, Michael Jordan. In fact, from the feelings that Pippen has recently revealed, it seems like he's never had a fondness for Jordan or the mega-star spotlight he carried around throughout his career and even into retirement.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Scottie Pippen For Saying He Is Better Than Michael Jordan: "If That Man Say That In Front Of Me, Imma Hit Him Right In His Esophagus."

Scottie Pippen has been in the news a lot, bashing Michael Jordan but acknowledging that they had a wonderful run as teammates on the court in the same breath. Shaquille O'Neal had his moments playing against the duo, and he witnessed first-hand how great they are playing together. O'Neal and...
NBA
northernstar.info

Pippen doesn’t understand Jordan’s legacy

Scottie Pippen, a six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer, released his memoir “Unguarded” on Nov. 9, addressing the Bulls Dynasty in the ‘90s and his journey to the NBA after ESPN dropped a documentary series called “The Last Dance” in 2020 that massively featured Michael Jordan. In the documentary,...
NBA
Michael Jordan
Bill Wennington
Scottie Pippen
The Spun

Amari Cooper’s Comment About Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Amari Cooper shared an eyebrow-raising take on the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols after last night’s game. Suggesting that he should have been able to play through the virus, Cooper likened his COVID-19 situation to when Michael Jordan played through an ailment in his iconic “Flu Game.”
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman On Michael Jordan: “I Could Sit Here All Night And Try To Think About Stopping Michael Jordan, But That’s A Waste Of Time. Nobody Stops Him. You Can’t Prepare For Him.”

Dennis Rodman is one of the greatest defenders in NBA history. Despite not being a hulking 7-foot player, Rodman was spectacular on the defensive end and is widely regarded as one of the best rebounders of all time. But there was one player that even Rodman knew he couldn’t stop; his future teammate Michael Jordan.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Finally Talks About Larsa Pippen's Affairs

Scottie Pippen is making headlines right now thanks to his constant criticism aimed at former teammate Michael Jordan, but many fans still want to know more about Pippen's personal life and his marriage with Larsa Pippen. In the past, the couple was involved in a series of controversies that featured...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Shaquille O’Neal threatens to punch Scottie Pippen for latest remarks upon Michael Jordan

Before the release of the Netflix documentary ‘The Last Dance’, Scottie Pippen was considered to be the ideal Robin for Michael Jordan’s heroics. A player who supported the team whenever in dire need, eventually increasing MJ’s scoring prowess season after season. However ever since the launch of his book, Pippen has fired shots at his former teammates and it surely hasn’t pleased former Laker Shaquille O’Neal by any means.
NBA
FanBuzz

Scottie Pippen’s Son is One of College Basketball’s Bright Stars

Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California has turned into a fountain of talent the past few years. Ziaire Williams starred at Stanford and currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. Former Kentucky guard BJ Boston is finding his way on the Los Angeles Clippers. Amari Bailey, the second-ranked player in the Class of 2022, is heading to UCLA next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CinemaBlend

After Taking Shots At Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Has A Hot Take On Tom Brady

When a hall of famer talks, sports fans usually listen, and that’s definitely been the case with legendary Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen over the past few weeks. The former small forward, who recently released his memoir, has been sharing some brutally honest thoughts about his playing career, specifically his relationship with Michaell Jordan. All in all, he’s shared some highly debatable takes on his old teammate, which have Bulls fans talking. Amid the basketball talk though, Pippen has also shared a hot take on NFL quarterback Tom Brady that may stir up discussions among football aficionados.
NBA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Scottie Pippen Claims Suge Knight Did Not Want Smoke With Charles Oakley

Back in the 90s, there’s no secret that Death Row CEO Marion “Suge” Knight was possibly the most feared man in the entertainment industry. He has been placed at the center of the most controversial murders in Hip Hop and sits in prison doing a 28-year stretch on a murder charge to this day. Most people feared Suge, but according to Scottie Pippen, not the Oak Tree.
ENTERTAINMENT
basketballnews.com

Charles Oakley talks Pippen/MJ beef: 'He feels he's better than Mike'

Charles Oakley played alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen during his three-year stint with the Chicago Bulls and he is still friends with both NBA legends, so he has a unique perspective when it comes to their relationship and the recent tension between them. A couple of days ago, Betway...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Compares Giannis Antetokounmpo To LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, And Magic Johnson: "He Will Be Judged On How Many Championships He Wins."

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already established himself as a great player. His freakish athleticism has helped him reach incredible milestones at 26 years old, but the comparisons have started. Like many before him, he will be judged by his achievements and Richard Jefferson has echoed that thought while speaking with Malika...
NBA
CinemaBlend

The Last Dance’s Scottie Pippen On The Controversial Career Decision He Thinks Will Follow Him To The Grave

The past few weeks have surely been a time of reflection for basketball legend Scottie Pippen. With the recent release of his new memoir, the former small forward has been incredibly candid about his playing career, especially his relationship with former teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has taken a number of shots at his on-court comrade, but he’s also spoken about his own past actions. There’s actually one in particular that the Last Dance alum believes will follow him to his grave, and it actually occurred after Jordan left the team to pursue baseball.
NBA
