California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced in Burlingame Friday the sentencing of multiple defendants involved in a scheme to resell goods stolen from Bay Area retailers. During a search and arrest warrant operation in September 2020, law enforcement seized and recovered approximately $8 million of stolen merchandise from retailers such as CVS, Target and Walgreens, as well as $85,000 in U.S. currency from the defendants’ warehouse, residences, and storage facilities. Each of the five defendants has pleaded guilty to various felony charges, including conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, receiving stolen property, money laundering, and a special allegation of the aggravated white collar enhancement of over $500,000. The lead defendant, Danny Louis Drago, is scheduled to be sentenced to six years in state prison Feb. 25, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO