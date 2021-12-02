ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista Dealer of Over 100 Pounds of Fentanyl Sentenced Nearly Six Years in Prison

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiiuv_0dBgD8D700
The 2 milligrams of fentanyl shown here are enough to kill a person. Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administraion

A Chula Vista man who distributed more than 100 pounds of fentanyl and other drugs was sentenced Wednesday to nearly six years in federal prison.

Ernesto Renteria, 45, pleaded guilty earlier this year to four counts related to possessing drugs with the intent to distribute and received a 71-month term on Wednesday.

According to his plea agreement, Renteria was storing drugs at his home and shipping them to distributors across the United States through UPS.

DEA agents seized 108.2 pounds of fentanyl from Renteria, along with smaller amounts of fentanyl analogue, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Shelly S. Howe said in a statement, “The quantity of fentanyl DEA agents seized from Ernesto Renteria is disturbing.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office called the seizure “yet another example of drug cartels pushing huge quantities of fentanyl into the San Diego community” and cited last month’s arrest of a trucker who allegedly tried to cross into the U.S. through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry with drugs in his trailer.

Federal authorities say they found and seized a “record-breaking” 17,584 pounds of methamphetamine and 388.93 pounds of fentanyl from the man’s trailer on Nov. 19.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DEA Agents nationwide have seized a record-high 12,000 pounds of fentanyl this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

3 Men Sentenced for Using Gold Exchange As Front for Money Laundering

A federal judge sentenced the managers of a San Diego gold exchange business Friday for financial crimes stemming from a long-running money laundering operation. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Global Gold Exchange LLC, and managers Richard M. Owen, 52, James Warren, 50, and Jeffrey Morrow, 46, laundered money from a number of illicit sources. They then fraudulently documented the activity as gold transactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Motorist, 68, Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash in San Diego

A 68-year-old man driving a blue Chevy was killed Saturday morning in a crash with a Nissan Altima in the Loma Portal community of San Diego, authorities said. The victim was driving eastbound in the 3000 block of Lytton Street at about 4 a.m. when the car entered the intersection and collided with a gray Altima, driven by a 27-year-old man who was going southbound in the 3000 block of Rosecrans Street, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Suffers Punctured Lung When Car Rolls Over, Burns in Torrey Pines

A woman suffered serious injuries when the vehicle she drove rolled over and caught on fire in Torrey Pines, police said Sunday. The woman, 48, was driving eastbound on 3000 Science Park Road at 11:55 p.m. Saturday. As she crossed the intersection of Torreyana Road her car collided with the center island at 3100 Merryfield Row, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Fentanyl#Prison#Drugs#Chula Vista Dealer#Dea Acting Special Agent#Dea Agents
Times of San Diego

Jeep Driver Arrested After Pedestrian Critically Injured in Mission Beach

A 24-year-old woman driving a Jeep was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving after a pedestrian in a crosswalk was struck in Mission Beach, authorities said Sunday. Paramedics rushed the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man suffering from a fractured pelvis, to an nearby hospital, where his injuries were considered life threatening, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Suspect in Fatal Chula Vista Shooting Arrested at Otay Mesa Crossing

A Chula Vista resident suspected of fatally shooting another man last week was arrested Wednesday at the U.S.-Mexico line in Otay Mesa, authorities reported. Martin Morales, 48, was taken into custody while trying to enter the United States from Baja California and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murdering 54-year-old Alberto Marquez, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Sheriff Orders Health Restrictions at County Jails After Surge in COVID Cases

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department announced new health restrictions Thursday at five county jails after a surge in coronavirus cases over the past week. The department reported 125 cases and three hospitalizations after testing at the San Diego Central Jail, Vista Detention Facility, George Baily Detention Facility, East Mesa Re-Entry Facility and South Bay Detention Facility.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Octavio Mendoza ID’d As Bicyclist Killed in Hit and Run That Police Call ‘Intentional Act’

Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a man killed in a Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash in Otay Mesa West that investigators believe was a willful homicide. Octavio Mendoza, 40, was riding a bicycle near Silverwing Recreation Center when a vehicle, possibly a light-colored SUV, struck him shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man in Safety Goggles, Orange Vest Robs Solana Beach Bank, Drives Off in Stolen Car

A man clad in clothing akin to that of an on-duty highway worker robbed a northern San Diego County bank Wednesday. The thief — who was wearing a dark-colored jumpsuit, gloves, safety goggles and an orange vest — approached a teller at the Union Bank branch office on Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach and demanded cash about 9:40 a.m., according to the FBI.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy