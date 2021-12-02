'It Wasn't Our Best Performance' - Mason Mount's Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Win Over Watford

Mason Mount has provided an honest assessment of Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Watford as the Blues were lucky to come away with three points.

Mount bagged the opener before Chelsea were penned back by Emmanuel Dennis. Mount then registered the assist for Hakim Ziyech's winner.

Speaking to Prime Sport following the match, Mount admitted Chelsea were not at their best.

When asked about the performance, Mount admitted: “It wasn’t our best performance by far. We know that.

"We came in at the break and said we hadn’t started yet, we hadn’t got going. Listen, these are the games you grind out to get the three points. That’s the most important thing at the end of the game.

"It was a tough one, tackles flying in. It’s a tough place to come to get the three points and play good football, they make it difficult. We are buzzing with the three points.”

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to West Ham on Saturday, with kick-off in east London coming at 12:30.

Mount will be hoping that his side can improve the level of their performance as they face the fourth-placed side in a fierce London derby.

The Blues still sit one point ahead of Manchester City and two above Liverpool going into the weekend.

