ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Protect patients from surprise medical bills

restorationnewsmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my 11-year-old son, Thomas, first told me he was suddenly...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Who Gets Your Social Security When You Die?

When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant man changed his mind over the Covid-19 vaccines when he ended up in hospital, his anti-vax wife lost the battle with the virus

It has been almost a year since the vaccines against Covid-19 were rolled out in United States, but there are millions of people who still remain vaccine hesitant and decide not to get the shot. From incentives to mandates, companies and the federal government are doing everything in their power to improve the vaccination rates, but there are folks that simply refuse everything.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Bills#The Wilson Times
pharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections More Common, More Severe Among Immunocompromised Individuals

Studies support the use of a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to increase protection among immunocompromised individuals. Breakthrough COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated individuals are considerably more common among immunocompromised individuals, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Economics. The retrospective cohort study used data from approximately 1.2 million individuals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
caribbeannationalweekly.com

State Sets Rules for Caregivers of Medical Marijuana Patients

If you were the caregiver of an elderly parent in Florida, you would be able to pick up prescription drugs and administer them to your mother or father as ordered by their physician. You also would be allowed to discuss their medical conditions and treatments with their healthcare providers. A...
HEALTH
wdac.com

Allowing Medical Marijuana Patients To Grow Pot At Home

HARRISBURG – Republican Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin and Democrat Philadelphia County Sen. Sharif Street are sponsoring legislation to allow PA’s medical marijuana patients to grow a limited number of marijuana plants from their home for personal use. The lawmakers say, in some cases, patients have to travel over two hours to reach a dispensary. For those with serious conditions – such as cancer patients and the terminally ill – medical expenses, a lack of insurance for medical marijuana, and a reduced ability to work make it difficult for individuals to afford dispensary-purchased medical marijuana. By allowing medical marijuana patients to grow their own plants at home, it will help ease the cost and accessibility burdens for this important medicine.
HARRISBURG, PA
federalnewsnetwork.com

Say goodbye to those surprise medical bills, really?!

It’s rare to get good news in the health care world, as the last 20 months have underscored for all of us. But come Jan. 1, health care consumers, including federal employees and retirees, will see an end to a problem that isn’t necessarily a daily aggravation, but one that’s a real doozy when it does pop up.
HEALTH SERVICES
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Surprise medical bills average $750 to $2,600, new federal report says

Millions of Americans with private health insurance experience some kind of surprise medical billing, according to a new government report released less than six weeks before the No Surprises Act goes into effect. Surprise medical bills are relatively common among privately-insured patients and can average more than $1,200 for services...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy