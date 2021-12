One of the first tasks Joe Harwood gave himself upon his arrival to Midland was visiting Greater Midland’s Community Center. “I was just dumbfounded, I had never seen a facility like this,” said the building supervisor about his first time at the community center. “From the outside, it looked like a school and it had a long walkway. And when I got inside, I saw what it had: there was a gym, pool and swimming pool off the lobby... It was fairly spacious.”

MIDLAND, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO