Smith to coach in Special Olympic Games

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
WASHINGTON — Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor in Georgia, he announced Monday, setting up a primary showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Perdue's announcement comes days after voting rights activist Stacey Abrams announced that she would run for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination in Georgia. In...
(CNN) — Following Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, and subsequent manhunt and arrest of the suspected shooter's parents, authorities said the three were being housed at the same facility and monitored under suicide watch. Staff at the Oakland County Jail facility in Pontiac were checking on the three...
Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
The Biden administration is expected to announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing this week, a senior administration official said late Sunday. A diplomatic boycott would mean that no U.S. government officials would attend the games but that U.S. athletes would still be allowed to compete.
Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN. (CNN) — Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky...
BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday issued a "preemptive strike," mandating that all private sector employees in the Big Apple be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the new threat posed by the omicron variant beginning Dec. 27. De Blasio, whose term is set to expire in a matter...
LUMAJANG, Indonesia — At least 13 people are dead and seven are missing after a deadly eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, officials said Sunday. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than 40,000 feet...
The 44th Kennedy Center Honors returned to traditions this year, to honor artists for their contributions to American culture. The awards were presented last night in Washington, after changes and delays to last year's plans because of the pandemic. President Joe Biden joined the celebration, after former President Donald Trump skipped the ceremony for all four years in the White House.
