National-Louis University issued the following announcement on Nov. 23. November is National Native American Heritage Month (NAHM), and people across America are coming together to honor to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans, celebrate the countless contributions of Native peoples past and present, and acknowledge the influence they have had on the advancement of our country. The Midwestern University Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion joins the nationwide celebration of NAHM, and encourages the University’s campus communities in Glendale, Arizona, and Downers Grove, Illinois, to celebrate the contributions, customs, and cultures of our Indigenous students, staff, and faculty this and every month.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO