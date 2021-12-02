ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

USPS Operation Santa is underway

By WGN News Now, Janye Killelea
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20QLap_0dBgB6ev00

CHICAGO – The U.S. Postal Service’s Operation Santa is now underway, and Santa needs your help to make some Christmas wishes come true. Every year,  the USPS processes letters sent to Santa by hopeful kids and families from around the country.

Under the 109-year-old program, generous postal service customers help make the holidays magical for less fortunate children and families. The nondenominational program aims to give as many deserving families as possible a happy holiday season.

You can either send Santa a letter or adopt one as a Santa’s helper.
If writing a letter, be sure and put it in an envelope with a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, your full return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

All letters must be postmarked by December 10th. Santa’s elves will upload the letters with all personally identifiable information removed to USPSOperationSanta.com for adoption through December 15th.

Santa’s helpers would read the letters and choose a child or family they’d like to see have their Christmas wish come true. They’d then gather the gifts and ship them to the participating post office location.

The last day to adopt a letter is December 22nd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Washington Park Christmas tree vandalized for third straight year

A Christmas tree sits charred Sunday night on the city’s South Side after being vandalized for the third year in a row.  The lighting ceremony for the Washington Park Tree was just Saturday night – before someone set fire to it at the intersection of Garfield and King Drive.   Donna Hampton-Smith is the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce president and founder, which organizes the Christmas display. She said she received […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WGN News

Hefty donation helps fund Emmett Till childhood home renovation effort

CHICAGO — A movement to turn Emmett Till’s childhood home in Chicago into a museum received a financial boost this week. Till’s former home at 6427 South St. Lawrence Avenue was designated a Chicago landmark in February, with Naomi Davis’ non-profit organization ‘Blacks in Green’ purchasing the building. A 14-year-old Emmett Till was visiting relatives […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Christmas ship at Navy Pier returns for 22nd year

CHICAGO — For the holiday season this year, 1,200 trees made the journey from upper Michigan to be part of the Christmas ship at Navy Pier, decked with trees. Volunteers from across the area, including students from Lincoln-Way Central High School loaded trees onto trucks to be delivered to families in need over the next […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Lights, ladders, strength: Local fire departments brighten spirits of families battling cancer

CHICAGO — A cancer diagnosis is enough to darken anyone’s spirit but, thanks to some special volunteers, a number of Chicago area families may have a brighter outlook this holiday season.  A child’s struggle with cancer could have meant an overburdened family wouldn’t have decorations this holiday season. But that’s when a group of firefighters […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Christmas#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Usps Operation Santa#The U S Postal Service#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Non-profit works to get holiday lights up on South Side

CHICAGO — The non-profit organization ‘My Block, My Hood, My City’ went door to door on Saturday, decorating homes from 35th Street to 115th Street, illuminating a part of the city that can often feel forgotten. Hundreds of volunteers brought the lights and wreaths with them to brighten homes and spirits for the holidays. The […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WGN News

6 people transported from Fox Lake nursing home for COVID-19 symptoms

FOX LAKE, Ill. — Six people were transported from a nursing home to a local hospital for exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms in Fox Lake, according to fire officials. Ambulances from Grayslake, Fox Lake, Round Lake, Lake Villa and Spring Grove were all used to transport the patients. All of the patients transported were reported to be […]
FOX LAKE, IL
WGN News

More omicron detected as hospitals strain under delta surge

New York announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight. “The omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread,” state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a news release. The number […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

How to keep your packages safe from porch pirates

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Porch pirates are common this time of year. Carthage Police say it’s something they battle every year. They advise people to pay attention to when a package is scheduled to be delivered. Often times you can actually pick the delivery time. If you can’t — or your package is supposed to arrive […]
CARTHAGE, MO
WGN News

US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted. The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.” The group […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

WGN News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy