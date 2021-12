Fishing closed on upper Madison until issue is resolved and flows are fully restored to the river. A malfunction at Hebgen Dam on Montana’s Madison River that caused the flows to drop from about 675 cfs to about 180 cfs early Tuesday morning has led Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks to issue a full fishing closure on the upper Madison until further notice. Northwestern Energy, which owns Hebgen Dam, is currently working to restore flow to the river, according to a spokeperson.

