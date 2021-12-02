ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Mac Jones said about crucial contest vs. the Bills on Monday Night Football

By Tom Westerholm
"People who love football want to get a chance to play in games like these."

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots warms up during a game against the Tennessee Titans. Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will get his first crack at the Bills on Monday — the rookie QB’s first chance to play a Monday Night Football game.

The game means a lot — the Bills trail the Patriots by just half a game in the standings, and the two contests between the teams could decide which team gets a bye in the playoffs. But true to form, Jones — who spoke to reporters on Wednesday — refused to express any extra enthusiasm about playing in the iconic time slot.

“I think just any chance to play in the NFL, everybody wants that, regardless of whether it’s a Monday, Sunday, Thursday,” Jones said. “Just going out there and enjoying it. Just go out there and play the game that we all know and love. Enjoy it, regardless of what day it is or what time it is.”

Still, Jones said he respects the Bills and their passionate fanbase. He praised Josh Allen, calling the Bills’ signal-caller a “great quarterback.”

“He has all the physical tools,” Jones said. “You see him make some throws that a lot of quarterbacks can’t make. He’s got a great arm, and he’s very athletic. He’s a big dude. Obviously, he’s really good, and he’s been good in the league for the past couple years. I loved watching him when I was in college when he was in the NFL, and seeing what he did in that offense is great.”

Jones will have his hands full: As he noted, the Bills have one of the best defenses in the country — first (or 32nd, however you want to look at it) in yards allowed per game, first in total passing yards allowed (and second per game) and sixth in rushing yards per game.

“They don’t do a lot of things bad, so we’ve just got to be ready to go,” Jones said. “They have great experience in most parts, and some of the young guys have stepped in and played really well. They have a really good mix of experience and team speed. They play hard, and they play together. It’s a great defense, and they don’t really have many flaws. …

“It’s two great franchises going against each other. A lot of football history. This game coming up, like I said, both teams are going to be excited, and there’s going to be energy, so we’ve just got to be ready to go.”

