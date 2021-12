Genesis will become an all-electric brand from 2025 and its range could be topped out by an electric SUV dubbed the GV90. A new report out of Korea suggests that the GV90 will be the second Genesis model based on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), following in the footsteps of the smaller GV60. It is likely that the GV90 will share parts with the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 7 and Kia EV9 SUVs that are also in the works.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO