Live & Online Christmas Gifts, Watches, Jewellery & Wine

the-saleroom.com
 4 days ago

A postal service is available. This takes an average of two weeks, with overseas parcels taking a little longer. There is a £10 + VAT post & packing charge per parcel (under 2kg), £20 + VAT post & packing charge per parcel (over 2kg). Please ask for a price for overseas...

www.the-saleroom.com

Houston Chronicle

Wine Walk: Christmas shopping for unique wine-related gifts

After a wonderful Thanksgiving feast comes the biggest shopping day of the year! Today is Black Friday. If you want something unique for that wine lover in your life, then today is your lucky day. I have oodles of unique suggestions to provide one-of-a-kind gifting opportunities for your wine lover. Most of them are available online with some available at local wineries. If you have trouble finding any of these suggested gifts, please e-mail the Wine Walker for assistance at rsaikowski@comcast.net.
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
enplugged.com

Benefits of Buying Pure Silver Indian Jewellery Online

Silver is the third most expensive metal for jewellery creation, second only to Gold in terms of malleability or ductility (first being platinum and second being Gold). Customers appear to have a clear winner between the two when it comes to purchasing jewellery. As a result, the former frequently wins this jewellery battle. Although the mechanical characteristics of gold are rarely the reason for its victory. When it comes to large investments, many avoid buying silver since it is seen as inferior to gold. Silver, on the other hand, leads on many fronts when it comes to jewellery goods, and it shows to be a better choice even for long-term investment. So, let’s have a look at the six advantages of purchasing Pure Silver Indian Jewellery Online, which may persuade you to go for a silver bracelet over a gold one in the future.
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
wgan.com

Catch a live glimpse of the Monument Square Christmas Tree anytime online

The City of Portland has announced the Monument Square Tree Cam is now live. In a press release the city says “The Tree Cam is a 24/7 live-stream overlooking Monument Square. Modeled after websites such as WindowSwap, the tree cam will create a virtual window so that visitors locally – and across the globe – can enjoy the illuminated tree and its surroundings anytime, anywhere throughout the holiday season. Whether it’s at home, in the office, or in person – one of downtown’s most spectacular holiday sights will be just a click away!”
the-saleroom.com

Online Fine Art & Antiques Sale

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 208. Opening price 100 GBP help. help. Current bid GBP help. Estimate 150 -...
wine-searcher.com

No Christmas Wine Bargains This Year

We root for farmers. But occasionally good news for farmers is bad news for consumers, and that is the case with bulk wine prices in Napa and Sonoma County. Also, it's time for wine people to stop bitching about Millennials and start bitching about Gen Z – and for wineries to reach out to more non-white people. More on that later.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best gift under $50

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts under $50 are best? Sometimes, the best gifts are also budget-friendly. Whether it’s a last-minute present for an out-of-touch relative or a stocking stuffer for a roommate, cheap gifts reaffirm what we love most about gift-giving: that it’s the thought that counts and […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?  Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated […]
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
