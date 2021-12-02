ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bottle of Bowmore bi-centenary commemorative blend of single malt whiskies all distilled between

Cover picture for the articleA bottle of Bowmore bi-centenary commemorative blend of single malt whiskies all distilled between 1950 and 1966, bottled in 1979, with paperwork, boxed (1) Spare cork present. Wax seal -...

thewhiskeywash.com

Teeling Whiskey Releases New Bottling Of 30-Year-Old Irish Single Malt

Ireland’s Teeling Whiskey recently followed the release of their 24-Year-Old and 28-Year-Old single malts with the oldest release in the series – a Teeling 30-Year-Old Single Malt Whiskey. This series of aged Teeling Whiskey Single Malt releases, in total, have brought in more awards than any other Teeling products. The...
manofmany.com

Nikka Whisky ‘Challenges Preconceptions’ with Two Limited-Edition Japanese Single Malts

To celebrate the pushing of boundaries, Japanese distillery Nikka Whisky recently unveiled its 2021 Discovery Series. The release features two specialty single malts, the Yoichi Non-Peated and the Miyagikyo Peated, each limited to 20,000 bottles worldwide. With the brand heading towards its 90th anniversary in 2024, the Discovery Series is the initial step to showcase the depth of Nikka’s whisky-making process and its attempt to keep progressing in the future.
TrendHunter.com

Meticulously Blended Malt Whiskeys

London-based whiskey maker Bimber Distillery has announced the release of Apogee XII, a pure malt whiskey that has been aged in ex-Bimber and Bourbon barrels for 12 years. According to the company, the new expression aims to celebrate the art of blending by offering customers a sophisticated balance of flavors that provides a dsintcitly layered tasting experience.
thewhiskeywash.com

Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers Relaunch Bruadar, A Single Malt Scotch Whisky Liqueur

Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers recently announced the single malt Scottish whisky liqueur Bruadar is relaunching with a new recipe and look. It is said Braudar underwent months of experimentation to create the new recipe. The single malt’s contribution has been increased slightly, making its strength higher. It has a more pronounced vanilla and fruity notes from the whisky, which creates a balance of flavors that compliment the natural Scottish honey in the liqueur. The influence of sloe berries is also present.
winemag.com

Aged With Distinction: 10 Top-Rated Single Malt Scotch to Try

For the gift-giving season, single malt Scotch often tops wish lists. Compared to blended Scotch, the single malt category— that is, Scotch made by a single distillery, using only malted barley, yeast and water, in a pot still—is considered more rare and often is regarded as a status symbol. Indeed,...
thewhiskeywash.com

St. George Spirits Releases Latest Single Malt Whiskey, Lot 21

Original craft distillery St. George Spirits based out of California recently announced it had just released its St. George Single Malt Whiskey, Lot 21. Released annually since 2000, each lot of St. George Single Malt Whiskey has evolved since the first release, thanks to the distillery’s ability to draw from its growing whiskey library, aging in an assortment of casks.
thewhiskeywash.com

The Glasgow Distillery Launches Three New Scotch Single Malts

The Glasgow Distillery recently unveiled three new, limited-edition releases of its Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky. They consist of three different whisky styles finished in three different cask types, sourced from three different countries. Each limited edition release is individually numbered and available on the distillery’s website now. They...
Robb Report

Taste Test: The First Biodynamic Single Malt Scotch Shows the Promise and Limitations of Terroir for Whisky

Biodynamic is a well-known buzz word in the wine world, but it hasn’t really been applied to whisky until now. The first two distilleries to tackle the concept have ties that explain why they are at the vanguard. Ireland’s Waterford Distillery released the first biodynamic Irish whiskey this fall, so it makes sense that Bruichladdich would be the first Scottish distillery to follow suit. Mark Reynier, former CEO at Bruichladdich and now head of Waterford, was instrumental in laying down whisky made from biodynamic barley at the Islay distillery a decade ago. Bruichladdich is known for its intensive explorations into...
manofmany.com

Is This America’s Best Single Malt Whiskey?

Spanning key regions and distilleries, American single malt whiskey represents a rapidly growing and promising trend. Just a reminder: “single malt” pertains to whiskey that’s made in a single distillery using water, yeast, and malted grain (traditionally barley). Comparisons to similar output from Scotland, Japan, Ireland, or Tasmania may seem inevitable, but that just means you haven’t tried America’s version yet, as the best of these stunning expressions exist in a class all their own.
manofmany.com

Iconic Distillery Benriach Reimagines Its Core Range of Single Malts

Known for their long history of clever cask maturation, Speyside’s own Benriach are keeping the spirit of innovation alive and well. The iconic distillery recently refined both their recipes and cask selections alike, resulting in a new range of classic core expressions. Consisting of both peated and unpeated single malts, the latest releases introduce a whole world of flavour and some unique packaging to go along with it. This comes as great news to all the passionate whisky explorers out there, who are in tireless pursuit of the next delicious dram.
Maxim

High West Launches New Single Malt Whiskey

The acclaimed Utah whiskey distillery is dropping another stellar single malt. The spirit of the American West will soon be available right at your doorstep (and in your bar cart) via the latest nationwide release from rising Utah whiskey brand High West. The Park City-based distiller already produces one of...
just-drinks.com

La Martiniquaise-Bardinet’s Glen Moray 2008 Manzanilla Finish single malt Scotch whisky – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, Speyside, single malt, 54.6% abv. Location – The UK, available through specialist whisky outlets. Price – SRP of GBP74.95 (US$99.99) per 70cl bottle, limited to 1,240 units. La Martiniquaise-Bardinet has added another expression to its Glen Moray Scotch whisky brand’s ‘Warehouse 1’ collection. The 2008...
manofmany.com

What the $1 Million+ Yamazaki 55 Year-Old Single Malt Whisky Tastes Like

Of all Japan’s current whisky makers, Yamazaki may very well be the most prized. It was then with feverish delight that we accepted an invitation to an exclusive dinner at Tetsuya’s Restaurant, during which we tasted a full range of the brand’s coveted expressions. The absolute highlight of the evening was Yamazaki 55, a blend of single malts featuring whisky distilled as early as 1960 under the supervision of Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii. More than one master would guide the juice through its subsequent maturation and blending process until landing on the final result. And what a result it is!
just-drinks.com

The English Whisky Co single cask range – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, The UK, See below for abv details. Location – The UK, available from specialist off-premise outlets. Price – See below for details, available in 70cl bottles. The English Whisky Co has launched a limited edition brace of whiskies under its namesake brand. The 51.4% abv Peated...
just-drinks.com

Wemyss Malts’ single cask Scotch whiskies – Product Launch

Price – See below for details, all available in 75cl bottles. Wemyss Malts has released a limited edition line of single cask Scotch whiskies. The expressions, which are available from the company’s website, are named after aromas and tastes identified in the whiskies. The six-strong, 75cl line-up comprises:. Bananas &...
drinkhacker.com

Review: KO Distilling Distiller’s Reserve Rye Bottled-in-Bond and Bare Knuckle Cask Strength High Rye Bourbon

As fall kicked off this year, KO Distillery in Manassas, Virginia announced the release of two new expressions, both of which are meant to satisfy whiskey-drinkers’ growing love of rye (or so says the press release). First up is Distiller’s Reserve Bottled-in-Bond Rye, the follow on to last year’s Distiller’s Reserve Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon made from 100% Virginia-grown rye. The second release is a new addition to the Bare Knuckle line, and its backstory is a little more interesting. This is a sourced, high-rye bourbon from Indiana that KO purchased when they first began distilling to have extra stock on hand in case supplies ran low (which they apparently have). The 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% wheat recipe was barreled per KO’s standards in barrels from Kelvin Cooperage and aged six years on site in Manassas. KO is making it available as both a single barrel bottled at 90 proof and, like the sample we received for review, a cask strength offering. Let’s dig in!
vinepair.com

Here’s Why GREY GOOSE® Vodka Uses Single Distillation to Craft Its Premium Spirit

Different types of spirits categories have grown in popularity and fallen out of favor over the years as people’s tastes and drinking habits change. But despite these fluctuations, vodka continues to be the top-selling spirit in America. People just can’t get enough of this versatile clear liquor that is a staple ingredient of so many classic cocktails. And premium brands like GREY GOOSE are particularly popular these days.
Indy100

Conservatives riled after Rittenhouse Rye tells them to stop using its whiskey to toast Kyle verdict

Conservatives have been toasting Kyle Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict with Rittenhouse Straight Rye whiskey - but now the brand has spoken out, slamming those using their product for this purpose.Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and wounded a third last year during a Black Lives Matter protest last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was charged with counts of intentional, reckless, and attempted homicide and reckless endangerment as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm as a minor and a curfew violation charge.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter On November 19, a jury found Rittenhouse not...
