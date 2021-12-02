A bottle of Bowmore bi-centenary commemorative blend of single malt whiskies all distilled between

As fall kicked off this year, KO Distillery in Manassas, Virginia announced the release of two new expressions, both of which are meant to satisfy whiskey-drinkers’ growing love of rye (or so says the press release). First up is Distiller’s Reserve Bottled-in-Bond Rye, the follow on to last year’s Distiller’s Reserve Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon made from 100% Virginia-grown rye. The second release is a new addition to the Bare Knuckle line, and its backstory is a little more interesting. This is a sourced, high-rye bourbon from Indiana that KO purchased when they first began distilling to have extra stock on hand in case supplies ran low (which they apparently have). The 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% wheat recipe was barreled per KO’s standards in barrels from Kelvin Cooperage and aged six years on site in Manassas. KO is making it available as both a single barrel bottled at 90 proof and, like the sample we received for review, a cask strength offering. Let’s dig in!

MANASSAS, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO