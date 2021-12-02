ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y A LATE GEORGE III SATINWOOD AND ROSEWOOD BANDED 'DRUM' LIBRARY TABLE, CIRCA 1810

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleY A LATE GEORGE III SATINWOOD AND ROSEWOOD BANDED 'DRUM' LIBRARY TABLE. With tooled leather inset top and cedar drawer linings. Table with marks, knocks, scratches and abrasions commensurate with age and use. Some old splits and chips. Leather is probably...

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
Percussion Pistol Manufactured for Hardware Store - Circa 1845

This greatcoat-sized percussion pistol carries a lockplate inscription of a Philadelphia hardware store, Hooper, Masters and Smith. Of American design, it only needs a hammer screw and ramrod to complete the piece. Question: This pistol was passed down from my father. It has been in our family for many years....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Conservatives riled after Rittenhouse Rye tells them to stop using its whiskey to toast Kyle verdict

Conservatives have been toasting Kyle Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict with Rittenhouse Straight Rye whiskey - but now the brand has spoken out, slamming those using their product for this purpose.Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and wounded a third last year during a Black Lives Matter protest last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was charged with counts of intentional, reckless, and attempted homicide and reckless endangerment as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm as a minor and a curfew violation charge.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter On November 19, a jury found Rittenhouse not...
KENOSHA, WI
Steel Drum Bands to present holiday family concert

On Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3-5 p.m., the SML Parrot Pan and Toucan Pan Steel Drum Bands will present lively island renditions of many Christmas favorites, along with some other pieces that will have toes a-tapping. The concert will take place at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue building—a large indoor area where social distancing is easy—at 2130 Bluewater Drive, Moneta (adjacent to the Dollar Store, near Blackwater Café). There will be a holiday bake sale. First responder equipment will be on display. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to try playing the steel drums.
MONETA, VA
JAK framed and glazed print "and would you tell Mr Ronson's tailor he would like a dozen more

JAK framed and glazed print "and would you tell Mr Ronson's tailor he would like a dozen more uniforms in cashmere" 1980s 53cm x 73cm. Glass missing Provenance, consigned by the Roux Family (LOTS 600 - 630 Provenance: the following lots have been consigned by the Roux family, the famous family of French chefs who own Le Gavroche in Mayfair, amongst many other notable restaurants, the lots consigned have been hanging in the offices, kitchens, restaurants and Hotels of the Roux family. The Late Albert Roux, collected these over many years, he had a passion for chicken artwork, collecting historic menus and historic banqueting dinners memorabilia, awards, and framed old cook books recipes of note; and the family have now consigned some of these items for auction)
RECIPES
AMP: The History Of Drum & Bass

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) From Brockie to Bukem, Ray Keith to Andy C. Our resident DJs have crafted a masterclass in Drum & Bass. Customer reviews of AMP: The History Of Drum & Bass. Average rating:. 67%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 3 Verified review. give me...
MUSIC
SBU Libraries Co-Sponsors Round Table on the Spanish Golden Age: Event Recap

On occasion of the publication Le Siècle d’or espagnol (Paris: Citadelles & Mazenod, 2019) by Guillaume Kientz, three Stony Brook faculty members discussed this book’s innovative contribution to the field of Hispanic Studies, in Europe and beyond. Kientz, recently appointed as the new Director of the Hispanic Society of America in New York City, spoke about his scholarship and experiences in developing this book project. The book launch event was co-sponsored by the Department of Hispanic Languages & Literature (HLL), the Institute for Globalization Studies (IGS), and Stony Brook University Libraries (SBUL). It was an opportunity for discussion on themes of the Spanish Golden Age and provided Stony Brook faculty and students with the opportunity to forge new connections with the Hispanic Society of America, a world leading institution in the field. The program participants were: Sophie Leroy (IGS), moderator; Victor Roncero-López (HLL), discussant; Fernando Loffredo (HLL), discussant; and Guillaume Kientz (HSA), author. At the event, Special Collections (SBUL) exhibited a curated selection of rare books from its collections authored and crafted during the period of the Golden Age (ca. 1492 to 1659).
STONY BROOK, NY
9 framed and glazed awards and certificates awarded to Albert Roux between 1987 and 2011 including a

9 framed and glazed awards and certificates awarded to Albert Roux between 1987 and 2011 including a lifetime achievement award, Diploma les cuisiners francais, hospitaliers d'honneur (Pomerol) etc Provenance, consigned by the Roux Family. Marriannes - This Award Chef Albert Roux received as a French Chef in London, Paul Bocuse, the pope of the kitchen has signed it, his brother Michel Roux Snr has signed it and many more (LOTS 600 - 630 Provenance: the following lots have been consigned by the Roux family, the famous family of French chefs who own Le Gavroche in Mayfair, amongst many other notable restaurants, the lots consigned have been hanging in the offices, kitchens, restaurants and Hotels of the Roux family. The Late Albert Roux, collected these over many years, he had a passion for chicken artwork, collecting historic menus and histotic banqueting dinners memorabilia, awards, and framed old cook books recipes of note; and the family have now consigned these items for auction).
RECIPES
Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
MUSIC
JAK (understood never to have been published) "Would monsieur be convinced we're not serving cheap

JAK (understood never to have been published) "Would monsieur be convinced we're not serving cheap imported French eggs if he could see the size of his bill?" 52cm x 57cm. Glass missing Provenance, consigned by the Roux Family (LOTS 600 - 630 Provenance: the following lots have been consigned by the Roux family, the famous family of French chefs who own Le Gavroche in Mayfair, amongst many other notable restaurants, the lots consigned have been hanging in the offices, kitchens, restaurants and Hotels of the Roux family. The Late Albert Roux, collected these over many years, he had a passion for chicken artwork, collecting historic menus and historic banqueting dinners memorabilia, awards, and framed old cook books recipes of note; and the family have now consigned these items for auction).
RECIPES
JAK "I hate to complain Mavis, but has this chicken been in the micro-wave long enough?" 7th

JAK "I hate to complain Mavis, but has this chicken been in the micro-wave long enough?" 7th December 1989. 60cm x 53cm Provenance, consigned by the Roux Family (LOTS 600 - 630 Provenance: the following lots have been consigned by the Roux family, the famous family of French chefs who owned Le Gavroche in Mayfair, amongst many other notable restaurants, the lots consigned have been hanging in the offices, kitchens, restaurants and Hotels of the Roux family. The Late Albert Roux, collected these over many years, he had a passion for chicken artwork, collecting historic menus and historic banqueting dinners memorabilia, awards, and framed old cook books recipes of note; and the family have now consigned these items for auction).
AGRICULTURE
Online Fine Art & Antiques Sale

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 21. Opening price 200 GBP help. help. Current bid GBP help. Estimate 250 -...
HOBBIES

