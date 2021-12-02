Y A LATE GEORGE III SATINWOOD AND ROSEWOOD BANDED 'DRUM' LIBRARY TABLE, CIRCA 1810

On occasion of the publication Le Siècle d’or espagnol (Paris: Citadelles & Mazenod, 2019) by Guillaume Kientz, three Stony Brook faculty members discussed this book’s innovative contribution to the field of Hispanic Studies, in Europe and beyond. Kientz, recently appointed as the new Director of the Hispanic Society of America in New York City, spoke about his scholarship and experiences in developing this book project. The book launch event was co-sponsored by the Department of Hispanic Languages & Literature (HLL), the Institute for Globalization Studies (IGS), and Stony Brook University Libraries (SBUL). It was an opportunity for discussion on themes of the Spanish Golden Age and provided Stony Brook faculty and students with the opportunity to forge new connections with the Hispanic Society of America, a world leading institution in the field. The program participants were: Sophie Leroy (IGS), moderator; Victor Roncero-López (HLL), discussant; Fernando Loffredo (HLL), discussant; and Guillaume Kientz (HSA), author. At the event, Special Collections (SBUL) exhibited a curated selection of rare books from its collections authored and crafted during the period of the Golden Age (ca. 1492 to 1659).

