Respawn Entertainment Pulls Titanfall 1 From All Storefronts

Titanfall, which was released in 2014, has been removed from sale today, Respawn has confirmed. In addition, Titanfall will be removed from subscription services on March 1st 2022 which is under what would have been the game’s 8th anniversary. However, even though the game is being removed from sale it will not become unplayable for those who own it. Respawn has stated that the servers for the original Titanfall will remain online for those who still jump in and play the game. Respawn also alludes to a new game in the franchise, possibly Titanfall 3. The full statement can be read below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO