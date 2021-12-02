Cartier - A steel 'Tank Française' wristwatch,

9 framed and glazed awards and certificates awarded to Albert Roux between 1987 and 2011 including a lifetime achievement award, Diploma les cuisiners francais, hospitaliers d'honneur (Pomerol) etc Provenance, consigned by the Roux Family. Marriannes - This Award Chef Albert Roux received as a French Chef in London, Paul Bocuse, the pope of the kitchen has signed it, his brother Michel Roux Snr has signed it and many more (LOTS 600 - 630 Provenance: the following lots have been consigned by the Roux family, the famous family of French chefs who own Le Gavroche in Mayfair, amongst many other notable restaurants, the lots consigned have been hanging in the offices, kitchens, restaurants and Hotels of the Roux family. The Late Albert Roux, collected these over many years, he had a passion for chicken artwork, collecting historic menus and histotic banqueting dinners memorabilia, awards, and framed old cook books recipes of note; and the family have now consigned these items for auction).
