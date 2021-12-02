Cartier - A steel 'Tank Française' wristwatch,

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. A few weeks ago, Tyler, the Creator was spotted at the Monaco Legends Group auction—an event dedicated entirely to the sale of rare and unique Cartier pieces. A photo of Tyler and his Dalí-esque Cartier Crash taken by legendary collector John Goldberger zoomed around the watch world at record speed. What that image captured was a guy we hadn’t met before: Tyler, the Creator Of An Epic Watch Collection. Before the fall of 2020, the rapper had hardly been seen in anything but an $11 Casio. All of a sudden, he was jetting to Monaco to splash out on tasteful Cartier wristwear. One fellow attendee at the Monaco Legends auction described Tyler as “super cool and discrete.” They mentioned Tyler stayed away from top lots, opting instead for what they described as “easy going stuff.” We know that Tyler walked away with at least one of those “easy going” pieces: writer Nick Gould spotted Tyler at the LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing what seems to be the Cartier Obus Quadrant that sold for €9,100, or just above $10,000, at the Monaco auction.

