Cartier - A steel 'Tank Française' wristwatch,

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCirca 2000, model W51008Q3, the signed rectangular cream coloured dial, 15mm diameter, with black Roman numerals, blued sword shaped hands, and inner chemin de fer chapter ring, signed 4 jewel quartz movement calibre 037, the crown with synthetic sapphire cabochon end stone, case, 18mm diameter,...

Supercar Rental Company Sticks $101,000 Repair Bill on Customer For Curbing the Wheels of a McLaren 620R

Supercar rentals are quite popular these days. With the prevalence of social media and the compulsion to make our lives seem a certain way, more people are faking it until they make it. It is not uncommon for people to rent supercars and turn to social media to make it seem like it’s just another day in their glamorous life. However, “owning” is more than just ripping it between stoplights; there are also massive repair bills, as one rental customer found out after the renters tried to stick him with a $100,000 bill for some rock chips and curbed wheels on a McLaren 620R.
Tyler, the Creator Is Assembling a Legendary Cartier Collection

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. A few weeks ago, Tyler, the Creator was spotted at the Monaco Legends Group auction—an event dedicated entirely to the sale of rare and unique Cartier pieces. A photo of Tyler and his Dalí-esque Cartier Crash taken by legendary collector John Goldberger zoomed around the watch world at record speed. What that image captured was a guy we hadn’t met before: Tyler, the Creator Of An Epic Watch Collection. Before the fall of 2020, the rapper had hardly been seen in anything but an $11 Casio. All of a sudden, he was jetting to Monaco to splash out on tasteful Cartier wristwear. One fellow attendee at the Monaco Legends auction described Tyler as “super cool and discrete.” They mentioned Tyler stayed away from top lots, opting instead for what they described as “easy going stuff.” We know that Tyler walked away with at least one of those “easy going” pieces: writer Nick Gould spotted Tyler at the LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing what seems to be the Cartier Obus Quadrant that sold for €9,100, or just above $10,000, at the Monaco auction.
Enter the Matrix With the Hamilton PSR MTX Wristwatch

As we head back to The Matrix for Resurrections (or continue living in it), Hamilton has created the ultimate ode to the franchise in the PSR MTX digital wristwatch. With all this talk of the metaverse, the swatches of digital plots being bought out by Nike and adidas, and Roblox fashion awards, I cannot confirm nor deny whether or not we're already living in The Matrix. If we are, so be it, I guess.
Online Fine Art & Antiques Sale

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 208. Opening price 100 GBP help. help. Current bid GBP help. Estimate 150 -...
Coins, Banknotes & Stamps

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 3143. Lot 3145. Lot 3146. Lot 3147. Lot 3148. Lot 3149. Lot 3150. Lot...
Rick Brookes "I thought a gold card was supposed to be a status symbol. 48cm x 56cm. Glass missing

Rick Brookes "I thought a gold card was supposed to be a status symbol. 48cm x 56cm. Glass missing Provenance, consigned by the Roux Family(LOTS 600 - 630 Provenance: the following lots have been consigned by the Roux family, the famous family of French chefs who own Le Gavroche in Mayfair, amongst many other notable restaurants, the lots consigned have been hanging in the offices, kitchens, restaurants and Hotels of the Roux family. The Late Albert Roux, collected these over many years, he had a passion for chicken artwork, collecting historic menus and historic banqueting dinners memorabilia, awards, and framed old cook books recipes of note; and the family have now consigned these items for auction).
9 framed and glazed awards and certificates awarded to Albert Roux between 1987 and 2011 including a

9 framed and glazed awards and certificates awarded to Albert Roux between 1987 and 2011 including a lifetime achievement award, Diploma les cuisiners francais, hospitaliers d'honneur (Pomerol) etc Provenance, consigned by the Roux Family. Marriannes - This Award Chef Albert Roux received as a French Chef in London, Paul Bocuse, the pope of the kitchen has signed it, his brother Michel Roux Snr has signed it and many more (LOTS 600 - 630 Provenance: the following lots have been consigned by the Roux family, the famous family of French chefs who own Le Gavroche in Mayfair, amongst many other notable restaurants, the lots consigned have been hanging in the offices, kitchens, restaurants and Hotels of the Roux family. The Late Albert Roux, collected these over many years, he had a passion for chicken artwork, collecting historic menus and histotic banqueting dinners memorabilia, awards, and framed old cook books recipes of note; and the family have now consigned these items for auction).
JAK "I hate to complain Mavis, but has this chicken been in the micro-wave long enough?" 7th

JAK "I hate to complain Mavis, but has this chicken been in the micro-wave long enough?" 7th December 1989. 60cm x 53cm Provenance, consigned by the Roux Family (LOTS 600 - 630 Provenance: the following lots have been consigned by the Roux family, the famous family of French chefs who owned Le Gavroche in Mayfair, amongst many other notable restaurants, the lots consigned have been hanging in the offices, kitchens, restaurants and Hotels of the Roux family. The Late Albert Roux, collected these over many years, he had a passion for chicken artwork, collecting historic menus and historic banqueting dinners memorabilia, awards, and framed old cook books recipes of note; and the family have now consigned these items for auction).
Jack Elliott, framed and glazed, Le Gavroche Painting "Onwards and Upwards for another Fifty

Jack Elliott, framed and glazed, Le Gavroche Painting "Onwards and Upwards for another Fifty years" October 8th 1985, presented after 50 years of Gavroche being opened; 42cm x 29cm Provenance, consigned by the Roux (LOTS 600 - 630 Provenance: the following lots have been consigned by the Roux family, the famous family of French chefs who own Le Gavroche in Mayfair, amongst many other notable restaurants, the lots consigned have been hanging in the offices, kitchens, restaurants and Hotels of the Roux family. The Late Albert Roux, collected these over many years, he had a passion for chicken artwork, collecting historic menus and historic banqueting dinners memorabilia, awards, and framed old cook books recipes of note; and the family have now consigned some of these items for auction)
JAK (understood never to have been published) "Would monsieur be convinced we're not serving cheap

JAK (understood never to have been published) "Would monsieur be convinced we're not serving cheap imported French eggs if he could see the size of his bill?" 52cm x 57cm. Glass missing Provenance, consigned by the Roux Family (LOTS 600 - 630 Provenance: the following lots have been consigned by the Roux family, the famous family of French chefs who own Le Gavroche in Mayfair, amongst many other notable restaurants, the lots consigned have been hanging in the offices, kitchens, restaurants and Hotels of the Roux family. The Late Albert Roux, collected these over many years, he had a passion for chicken artwork, collecting historic menus and historic banqueting dinners memorabilia, awards, and framed old cook books recipes of note; and the family have now consigned these items for auction).
Live & Online Christmas Gifts, Watches, Jewellery & Wine

A postal service is available. This takes an average of two weeks, with overseas parcels taking a little longer. There is a £10 + VAT post & packing charge per parcel (under 2kg), £20 + VAT post & packing charge per parcel (over 2kg). Please ask for a price for overseas shipping. We are happy to post items to you, and rarely have any problems, but please be aware that this is done entirely at your own risk.
JAK original print with colour "What Champagne would you like, Elderberry, Ramsbury or Cucumber",

JAK original print with colour "What Champagne would you like, Elderberry, Ramsbury or Cucumber", Provenance, consigned by the Roux Family (LOTS 600 - 630 Provenance: the following lots have been consigned by the Roux family, the famous family of French chefs who owned Le Gavroche in Mayfair, amongst many other notable restaurants, the lots consigned have been hanging in the offices, kitchens, restaurants and Hotels of the Roux family. The Late Albert Roux, collected these over many years, he had a passion for chicken artwork, collecting historic menus and historic banqueting dinners memorabilia, awards, and framed old cook books recipes of note; and the family have now consigned some of these items for auction).
A bottle of Bowmore bi-centenary commemorative blend of single malt whiskies all distilled between

A bottle of Bowmore bi-centenary commemorative blend of single malt whiskies all distilled between 1950 and 1966, bottled in 1979, with paperwork, boxed (1) Spare cork present. Wax seal - see images No sign of leakage Box split Weight of bottle: 1500.9 g approx The late seller's (late) father was given this bottle in Bowmore?s Bicentenary year. At that time, he was on the board of Directors for Morrison's Distillers. On the occasion of the Queen's visit to Bowmore Distillery to open the new Reception Centre in 1980 (the royal yacht was moored in Lochindaal) he was asked to be responsible for unfurling the Royal Standard as the Queen entered the premises. This was no mean feat, at the top of an aluminium stepladder, with a brisk breeze blowing off the Loch and said banner refusing to co-operate!
From Emil Nolde to Kenneth Noland – Selected Works

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1. Lot 2. Lot 3. Lot 4. Lot 5. Lot 6. Lot 7. Lot...
Home & Interiors JLS Room

Payment will be taken in full from the registered card on thesaleroom.com on the Wednesday following Home & Interiors sales and on the Friday following all other sales, unless payment has already been received. Please see our Terms & Conditions for bank details if you prefer to make a bank transfer.
