Grid Legends Will Introduce a New Story Mode to the Series

The biggest video game release months of the year have now passed us by, but that doesn’t mean publishers don’t want to squeak in a few major releases before Christmas. The second biggest release of December is the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion, but we already covered that in our Top 5 Video Games Arriving in November 2021 article, as it was pushed back to December at the last second. Our top runner-up of the month comes in the form of Chorus, a space shooter coming out for all consoles, developed by Fishlabs, who until now have primarily released mobile games. The final title not making our Top 5, Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp, was pushed back from December 3, into Spring 2022, which this writer didn’t realize until writing this article.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO