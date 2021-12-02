ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Grid Legends Will Introduce a New Story Mode to the Series

By Athena Parnada
cogconnected.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrid Legends Devs Are Revealing More About the Game in a Stream on December 3rd. Grid Legends devs are finally going to show off the game’s first gameplay this Friday. They are also going to reveal more about the much-awaited racer, including its official launch date, on December 3rd at 8am...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
Twinfinite

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Review – A Whole New World

For an IP that is well established in the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) space, it has been clear for some time now that League of Legends needed to branch out to bring in a bigger audience to its colorful universe. That desire to conquer more genres gave birth to Riot Forge, Riot Games’ publishing arm, and in turn, Airship Syndicate’s turn-based roleplaying game, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

GRID Legends release date, gameplay, features, and more

Want to know when the GRID Legends release date is? Want to know more about the gameplay on offer in this new game? Well, ahead of the game’s release a fair bit of information has come out about Codemasters’ latest racing game and we have taken the time to compile it all here.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Review – Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

These days, every big company wants to get into universes and brand expansion. Big movie studios want to turn everything into a cinematic universe, while game companies are looking into more and more new ways to utilize their IP’s outside of their normal games. Just look at Nintendo with the Mario movie and ventures like Mario + Rabbids.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Xbox Series X#Grid Legends#Creative#Social And Community
dotesports.com

League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 2.6 to introduce 2 champions, new items, and debut of URF

Riot Games shared the final Patch Preview for League of Legends: Wild Rift in 2021, and it included a ton of new additions to the game. Among the things joining the mobile game in Patch 2.6 are two new champions, the first Wild Rift champion visual update, a bunch of skins, gameplay changes, and the introduction of one of League’s most popular modes Ultra Rapid Fire.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Is Now on PS4

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife is a free update for Death’s Gambit that essentially doubles the game size. The free update is now available on PS4 and is a must-play if you enjoyed Death’s Gambit and just want some more of it. Death’s Gambit: Afterlife adds 10 new levels, 22 new weapons,...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Respawn Entertainment Pulls Titanfall 1 From All Storefronts

As any of its fans will tell you, Titanfall 2 is an absolute must-play – but the original? That was a bit more contentious on release. It’s always lived in the shadow of its sequel, but now, it might not “live” for much longer. As of today, you can’t buy the first Titanfall game anymore. And soon, any subscription services will follow suit – removing the game on March 1st, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Early Cretaceous Pack Brings 4 New Dinos

Four New Dinosaur Species Are Coming to Jurassic World Evolution 2. Jurassic World Evolution 2 devs just announced that the game’s Early Cretaceous Pack will launch on December 9th. The DLC will be bringing forth four new dinosaur species to the franchise, namely, Minmi, Kronosaurus, Wuerhosaurus, and Dsungaripterus. Each of these new creatures will be featuring its own behaviors and personality.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World Series
cogconnected.com

Minecraft Releases Adorable Animated Trailer for Caves & Cliffs Update

It’s hard to forget a game like Minecraft. It’s a simple design, but filled to the brim with adventure, creative freedom… and beyond anything else, Minecraft is just plain fun. And that sense of child-like awe, fear, and joy is rendered in perfect detail in the latest trailer for the game’s next update: Caves & Cliffs Part 2.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Deep Rock Galactic is Making its way to the PS4 and PS5

Deep Rock Galactic Mines its way onto the PlayStation. Deep Rock Galactic is getting a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 port in January of 2022. The game is currently exclusive for PC and Xbox, and this will be the game’s first new console edition since its official release last year.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Top 5 Video Games Arriving in December 2021

The biggest video game release months of the year have now passed us by, but that doesn’t mean publishers don’t want to squeak in a few major releases before Christmas. The second biggest release of December is the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion, but we already covered that in our Top 5 Video Games Arriving in November 2021 article, as it was pushed back to December at the last second. Our top runner-up of the month comes in the form of Chorus, a space shooter coming out for all consoles, developed by Fishlabs, who until now have primarily released mobile games. The final title not making our Top 5, Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp, was pushed back from December 3, into Spring 2022, which this writer didn’t realize until writing this article.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Wing Breakers Open Beta Flys Onto Steam December 2

Wing Breakers Launches Their Open Beta Tomorrow Giving Players a Chance to Experience True Airborne Mayhem. Announced in August, Wing Breakers is a new combat air racing game with no rules built for thrill-seekers. Wing Breakers promises to be an intense airborne fighting game. It merges air racing and battle in a fast-paced environment with wild explosions and complete chaos.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Digimon Survive Finally Gets ESRB Rating

Digimon Survive fans waiting for the game to finally launch will be pleased to know that it finally got its ESRB rating. Generally, this means that it is relatively close to an official launch date. Digimon Survive got an ESRB rating of T, which means that it contains “Crude Humor,...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Thymesia, Souls-Like Action Game, Pushed to 2022 Release

Fans of the grueling, brutal combat of games like Bloodborne may find themselves enraptured by the dark world of Overborder Studios game Thymesia. The game’s features, like an intricate weapon system and action combat, all promise an exciting new entry in the genre. However, followers of the game will have to wait a bit longer. In a tweet from Overborder, the studio explained that they would be delaying the game until next year.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Firegirl: Hack n’ Splash Rescue Launches On PC Soon

Firegirl: Hack n’ Splash Rescue Launches On PC Soon With Console Release Delayed Until 2022. Thunderful Publishing is a company that has released various titles and worked with many developers. Dejima was founded in 2016 by Julien Ribassin. Julien and Gabe Miller have now come together to release Firegirl: Hack n’ Splash Rescue. Firegirl: Hack n’ Splash Rescue is a roguelite indie title and will release on PC on 14th December 2021. Unfortunately, the game’s console version has been delayed until 2022. The developers seek to ensure that the title meets their standards ahead of its console launch on the Switch, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Super Robot Wars 30 Review – Making Me Want to Watch Decades of Anime

I’ve never seen a single episode of any Gundam show. I’ve also never seen a Code Geass. And when I saw a game called Super Robot Wars 30, I worried that I’d have to catch up on the previous 29 games. Turns out, that’s not the case. Super Robot Wars 30 marks three decades of robot action, mashing up the giant mechas and pilots from over twenty series. I’m not convinced it’s the best strategy game ever made, but I am convinced that I have to catch up on a lot of anime.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Icarus: Fatal Sky Showcases New Sci-Fi Survival Game

Icarus: Fatal Sky Reveals More About the Universe Behind the Upcoming Sci-Fi Survival Game. Two days before its long-awaited release, we are getting more information on Icarus. RocketWerkz has released a 20-minute long documentary to preview their upcoming PC survival game. The documentary called “Icarus: Fatal Sky” uses a mix of game and live-action footage to give prospective players insight into the new game’s universe.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy