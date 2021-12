The New York Giants’ quarterback situation appeared to be more clouded after Sunday’s 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Daniel Jones missed the game with a neck injury and is reportedly set to miss Week 14’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mike Glennon, who started against Miami, suffered a concussion during the game and may not be able to play against the Chargers. Jake Fromm, a second-year player out of Georgia, is the lone healthy quarterback on the roster it appears.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO