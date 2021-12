Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes James Maddison is rediscovering his best form.The 25-year-old endured a difficult start to the season and was benched for six games in September and October as he struggled for performances.However, Maddison excelled in wins against Manchester United and Spartak Moscow on his return to the team and has continued to impress recently with three goals and three assists in his last three matches in all competitions.Rodgers thinks the midfielder is getting back to his best and he now wants Maddison to show his quality on a regular basis.“It’s about consistency and working very hard and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO