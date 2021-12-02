Migrant group traveling from Venezuela found in Big Bend National Park, officials say
A group of more than 70 migrants from Venezuela was found in Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas on Dec. 1,...www.thenewstribune.com
A group of more than 70 migrants from Venezuela was found in Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas on Dec. 1,...www.thenewstribune.com
I have to say it,,,,, take Obama, Nancy pelosi and the rest out of the picture things would get better, but people would rather stand up for these people destroying not only their countries but ours as well, while the whole time this administration does everything in there power to keep the rest of us down, take the blinders off and look around this isn't Kansas anymore Toto,
Biden needs to take his next weekend off and visit the Big Bend area. He can see the beautiful scenery while talking to the illegal immigrants he has sponsored to come here. Since he treats illegal immigrants like family he should feel at home among his new friends and family. When he flies back to Washington DC he can take his new family home with him and they can all live in his mansion at our expense.
time to have armed Americans patrol and HEADSHOT EVERYTHING THAT MOVES AND APPEARS "NOT AMERICAN" THIS IS WAR AND WE'RE OVERRUN WITH INVADERS!
Comments / 68