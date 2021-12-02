RØDE launches a new revolutionary lavalier microphone

After exhaustive tests with five different microphone models, I am now ready to share my review with you of the brand-new AI-Micro multiplatform audio interface from RØDE. It’s dual channel, 48 kHz/24-bit and bidirectional. As I explained in the first look article a few weeks ago, I am particularly excited and enthusiastic about it since I had done so much deep and wide coverage of the otherwise underpublicized SC6-L dual channel interface in 2018-2019. I consider the original SC6-L to be the inspiration for the just announced AI-Micro. In fact, the two devices share much more similarities than differences. Both are specifically designed and marketed to connect and adapt up to to two unbalanced 3.5 mm microphones to connect digitally to a modern device at our absolute standard of 48 kHz (see 48kHzAlliance.com) sampling rate and 24-bit depth/resolution. Both supply bias voltage (“plugin power”, not phantom power) for these microphones and both offer stereo monitoring, with latency-free sidetone so you can hear yourself for quality control. Ahead, I’ll cover the small —yet huge— improvements in the new AI-Micro and share the results with five microphone models.

