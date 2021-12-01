Franz has fastest time in downhill training at Beaver Creek

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 24, 2021 – Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety joins NBC Sports’ alpine skiing coverage for two upcoming U.S.-based events, including the women’s giant slalom and slalom events this Saturday and Sunday in Killington, Vt., and the Birds of Prey Super-G and downhill races at Beaver Creek, Colo., Dec. 3-5. One of U.S. Skiing’s most-decorated athletes, Ligety is a four-time Olympian who won a gold medal in giant slalom at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and a gold in the combined at Torino in 2006. Ligety served as a guest analyst for NBC Sports in March 2021 for the men’s giant slalom and slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, and the women’s slalom in Are, Sweden.
