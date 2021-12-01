ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Creek, CO

Franz has fastest time in downhill training at Beaver Creek

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Max Franz of Austria was the fastest racer in a downhill training run along the demanding...

www.wcn247.com

TED LIGETY JOINS NBC SPORTS’ ALPINE SKIING COVERAGE FOR KILLINGTON AND BEAVER CREEK EVENTS

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 24, 2021 – Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety joins NBC Sports’ alpine skiing coverage for two upcoming U.S.-based events, including the women’s giant slalom and slalom events this Saturday and Sunday in Killington, Vt., and the Birds of Prey Super-G and downhill races at Beaver Creek, Colo., Dec. 3-5. One of U.S. Skiing’s most-decorated athletes, Ligety is a four-time Olympian who won a gold medal in giant slalom at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and a gold in the combined at Torino in 2006. Ligety served as a guest analyst for NBC Sports in March 2021 for the men’s giant slalom and slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, and the women’s slalom in Are, Sweden.
Beaver Creek eyes Monday for Opening Day

With the assistance of Mother Nature and its mountain operations team, Beaver Creek Resort is targeting Monday, Nov. 29, to kick off its season. The mountain was initially scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 24, a day before Thanksgiving. However, unseasonably warm weather and a lack of snowfall pushed back that start date.
River runs through Beaver Creek: Radamus at home for races

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — American ski racer River Radamus has plenty of history with Beaver Creek, Colorado, and the Birds of Prey course. He grew up going to races as part of field trips for school. He watched Ted Ligety win on the demanding course and would chase Bode Miller around town for an autograph. So doing well at Beaver Creek this weekend would mean the world to the up-and-coming racer who has his sights set on the Beijing Games. Radamus is feeling confident heading into the World Cup stop at Beaver Creek. He recently finished in sixth place at the season opening giant slalom in Austria.
American skier sets new World Cup mark at Beaver Creek

American Travis Ganong made history at the FIS World Cup hosted at Beaver Creek Resort over the weekend.Details: He grabbed his career-first podium in the super G race down the famed Birds of Prey course, finishing third.The California native is the first American to finish in the top three at Beaver Creek since Ted Ligety six years ago. Of note: The second day of downhill racing was canceled Sunday because of high winds.
Kilde seals Beaver Creek super-G; history for USA’s Ganong

The second day of men’s super-G World Cup action from Beaver Creek, Colorado's fabled Birds of Prey course saw an impressive winning performance from Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who crossed to the finish line with a time of 1.10.26 to edge out silver-winner Marco Odermatt of Switzerland. The 2013 junior...
