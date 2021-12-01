Prep hoops preview: Your guide to the 2021-22 boys and girls basketball season

Senior Javionta George goes for the tip against a Eufaula High player. Photo by Ross Roddy.BLAKELY, Ga. – Highlighted by 11 home matchups, the Early County boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and head c...
Purdue climbs to the top of this week’s college basketball rankings while Duke and Gonzaga tumble following tough losses. This will be a historic week for the Purdue Boilermakers, who are poised to ascend to the top of the AP poll for the first time in program history. It has been a long time coming for the storied Big Ten program, which has been an NCAA Tournament regular that has produced great teams but hasn’t been considered the top team in the land until now.
The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BRYAN — There will be plenty of new faces this year for a Bryan boys basketball team that went 4-17 overall and 2-5 in the NWOAL last season. They return just three letterwinners from last season and graduate six seniors. That means they’ll have to figure out how to replace...
This page will be updated throughout the season with recaps of bowling tournaments around the state. Are we missing a tournament? Let us know by sending an e-mail to croland@njadvancemedia.com or cnalwasky@njadvancemedia.com. DATES TO KEEP. IN-SEASON TOURNAMENTS. Dec. 3: Crusader Classic (at Bowler City) Dec. 4: Rule the River Classic...
SPRING GARDEN – There’s a sign that used to hang in Spring Garden basketball coach Ricky Austin’s office that said “Pay attention to small details.” They’re words he’s tried to live by, both on and off the court. It’s a phrase that hit home last season with the Lady Panthers’...
2021-22 boys basketball preview capsules for our area New Hampshire high schools, as submitted by the coaches. Coach: Buddy Trask (40th season) Last Year’s Record: 8-8 (lost in quarterfinal) Graduation Losses: Carson Rancourt, Marik Boire, Brandyn Lawruk, Keaton Lord. Returnees: Seniors: Maddox Godzyk, Izik Thibodeau, Sam Villa. Juniors: Kaiden Dowse,...
Over the past three winters, not only has Notre Dame proven to arguably have the best girls basketball team in Southeast Missouri, but it has also been one of the top squads throughout the entire Show-Me State. The Bulldogs have made an appearance in the state quarterfinals three-straight times and...
Last season, the Jackson boys basketball team came up short of three-peating as district champions by falling to Poplar Bluff in a 49-42, overtime thriller for the Class 6 District 1 title. However, on the bright side, the Indians return all five of their starters from last year. Jackson was...
This winter, the Saxony Lutheran girls basketball team enters its second season with Lance Tollison at the helm. The Crusaders finished under .500 (10-16 overall) for the first time since 2012 in Tollison’s first year after the program won eight-straight district championships with Sam Sides as their head coach. Saxony...
Last winter, the Notre Dame boys basketball team failed to repeat as district champions by falling to Sikeston in last year’s Class 5 District 1 title game. The Bulldogs still managed to record a 20-win season, but they graduated four of their five starters. Three of those players graduated from...
The 2021-22 high school boys basketball season is underway in the county, as teams look forward to a normal schedule after the 2020-21 season was altered significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Southeast Conference, Bradford returns a pair of talented guards in senior Jalen Carlino and junior Jamisen Young,...
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school girls basketball season tips off this week and the Muskegon area will welcome in the new campaign with a loaded slate of games. Tuesday will be the opening night of the season for most local teams, while other teams will tip off later this week or early next week. According to the MHSAA website, 13 Muskegon-area teams will be in action tonight, so let’s take a look at all the matchups.
The Pirates have been through a lot in the past two seasons. Cancellations because of COVID-19. And the graduation of a large and very talented senior class. So, when Eric Fields returned to Berea Community in May to take over the program, he wanted to focus on moving forward. "It's...
Castleford 42, Hansen 40: HANSEN — Eric Taylor finished with 21 points for the Wolves and hit the game winning 3-pointer with three seconds left for the Castleford win. Salvador Camarillo led the Huskies with 13 points followed by Tom Gibson with 10 and Afton Miller had eight. Castleford hosts Richfield and Hansen hosts Shoshone on Friday.
The Salina Central girls basketball team will have a lot to look forward to in 2021-22, entering the season as the third-ranked team in Class 5A. The Lady Mustangs are led by head coach Chris Fear who enters his sixth season at the helm, fresh off a very successful 19-5 campaign.
The 2021-22 boys basketball season gets rolling this week. Here are 11 players in the Alliance area we think you'll want to follow this season:. One of the top pure shooters in the Alliance area, the 6-foot Hendershott fits the perfect profile for a two-guard. Helping the Warriors record their second straight 18-win season, Hendershott averaged 14.2 points on a team featuring balanced scoring and set a school single-season record for 3-point field goals, sinking 73 of 174 attempts (42%). Hendershott can score, but he also can pass and play defense.
The Sacred Heart girls basketball team will be in search of another successful season after an 11-8 finish in 2020-21. The Knights will be under the direction of a new head coach as Carl Hines takes the reins from Keenan Thomas, who took a new coaching position in Liberal this offseason.
Head coach: Isaiah Lundberg, 4th year. Assistant coaches: Hunter Eustice, 2nd year, Tyler Schlaak, 4th year. Daxter Lee (leader in points 14.7, rebounds 6.2, 3-point % at 36% from a season ago) Jack Olson. Porter Peterson. Jaxon Beck. Tyrone Wilson. PLAYERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON. William Tuttle. Sam Olson.
